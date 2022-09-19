ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Wyoming County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sexual abuse

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viyc6_0i1QTW7600

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wyoming County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for course of sexual conduct against a child under the age of 13, federal officials announced Monday.

Craig Poler, 34, will face 20 years in jail and at least 10 years of post-release supervision for his connection to sexual conduct of a minor between January 14, 2020 and January 4, 2022.

“With this defendant getting the maximum sentence under the plea bargain, he will either be in prison or under the supervision of parole for the next 30 years. Wyoming County should be proud of the work that the Wyoming County Department of Child Protective Services did on this case. That unit works around the clock investigating child abuse and child sexual assault cases and often goes unnoticed for the good work that they do. All of us within the criminal justice system will never stop fighting to bring these predators to justice,” said Wyoming County District Attorney Donald G. O’Geen.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, the man engaged in multiple acts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13.

Under his sentencing agreement, Poller is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. His previously-set bail of 300,000 was also taken away from him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Wyoming County, NY
City
Castile, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
News 8 WROC

Brighton Ax Murder Trial nearing final stages

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Ax Murder trial of 1982 could end up in the hands of twelve jurors by week’s end. One more witness is set to take the stand Thursday morning, and then it’s onto closing arguments and jury deliberations. Time of death continues to be a key factor in the discussion — […]
BRIGHTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Abuse#Sentencing#Prison#Sexual Intercourse#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) Candice Attrill is a blind mother of three in Irondequoit. Recently, she says she got phone calls from a supposed realty company out of Florida regarding her home. “I said I’m not interested in selling my house, please stop calling,” she said. Her house by the way, is not for sale and […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy