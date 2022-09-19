The angels came to escort Mary Ackley, 92, to her heavenly home on September 20, 2022. Mary Alice Mixon Ackley was born on April 6, 1930 in Pampa, Texas to Minnie and William Sam Mixon, but was raised by her mother and step-father, Vade Sharp. She has 2 sisters and a brother, Charene White (husband Dale of Denton, Texas), Loyce McKee (of Tennessee), and Royce Mixon (wife Luisa of Paris, Texas). She married her sweetheart, Clarence Charles “CC” Ackley, on October 5, 1946. Upon his death in 2004, they had been married for 57 years. Their first child, Dr. Dale Ackley, was born January 3, 1949. In 1967, Mary and Charles adopted Gayle, followed by Lonny a year later. Dale went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2022. His wife, Kathy, resides in Fresno, California. Gayle Ackley Collard (husband Brad Collard) and Lonny Ackley (wife Dawn Ackley) reside in Paris, Texas. Mary is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Jim Ackley (wife Michelle of Fresno, California), Jason Ackley of Yakima, Washington, Dr. Brittany Ackley of Texarkana, Arkansas, Mallory Ackley North (husband Caleb North of Paris, Texas), and Payton Barrios of Paris, Texas. She is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Ackley Solorio (husband Michael of Fresno, California), Bradley James Ackley of Fresno, California, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Ackley of Washington and Joey Ackley of Washington.

