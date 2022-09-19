Read full article on original website
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 21)
Paris Police responded to a theft in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave at 10:33 am Tuesday. Officers observed a male and female loading items into their vehicle from a grocery cart, and employees advised that they hadn’t paid for it. The two were detained and had stolen over $600 worth of items. Both were arrested and charged with theft. During the investigation, Misty Michelle Hayes, 43, of Paris, had at least two convictions for theft. Officers enhanced the charge to a felony. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 19)
Paris Police met with the victim of fraud in the 600-block of Clarksville at 10:43 Friday morning. Someone had cashed two checks on their account totaling over $7,900. The incidents are under investigation. Rachel Barlow (West) Friday night at 10:00, Paris Police met with a person in the lobby of...
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 21, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Hayes,Misty Michelle – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV. Jenkins,April Michelle – Warrant /Agency Not In Lamar County. Long,Christy Ann – THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500. Maye,Daniel Mason – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. Morgan,Ollie Nmn – Out Side Agency...
Two local juveniles stopped for defective tail light – found with three semi-automatic pistols
Paris Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of NE 12th St at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2022 for a defective tail light. Paris Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of NE 12th St at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2022 for a defective tail light. The vehicle refused to stop for the emergency lights and siren and attempted to elude the officers.
KLTV
Hopkins County authorities searching for man in connection with 20 stolen vehicles
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Hopkins County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of involvement with a group of car thieves. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, two men were observed driving in a white Dodge Challenger with license plates registered to a Kia Soul. After initiating a traffic stop Hopkins County deputies said the suspects, identified as Eddie Ringo and Markevus Taggart, both from Pinebluff, AR, initiated a brief chase before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
Hopkins County officials arrest two men who allegedly stole 20 cars
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday night in Hopkins County and are suspected of stealing 20 vehicles, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release. According to the sheriff’s office, around 11 p.m., deputies were made aware of a white Challenger traveling on I-30 that was displaying a license plate that […]
Three Charged With Insurance Fraud, Organized Crime
Three suspects are in custody in Hopkins County in a case of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Insurance Fraud. It involved a $115,000 pickup that the owner could no longer afford. He had reported it stolen, and officials found it the next day in Paris, destroyed by fire, except for the tires and the wheels. Further investigation led to the arrests of Matthew Lynn Snyder (Mugshot not available) and Jerry Wayne Hill, Jr. They also charged Charles Ray ‘Butch’ Potts, Jr., and he was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 21, 2022
FLEMING, ZACHARY RASHAAD – EVADING ARREST DETENTION. TENNON, JEROME EVERIDGE – FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE; MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G; MTAG/POSS CS PG 1 <1G. MARTINEZ, JOHNNY JIMASON – MTAG – UNL CARRYING WEAPON; MTAG – POSS MARIJ <2OZ. HAYES, MISTY...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Sept. 12-18, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Sept. 12-18, 2022, included:. Makalyn Batchelor, 23 years of age, of Midland, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2022, for Possession of Dangerous Drug and Possession of a Less than 1 Gram of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.
Mary Ackley || Obituary
The angels came to escort Mary Ackley, 92, to her heavenly home on September 20, 2022. Mary Alice Mixon Ackley was born on April 6, 1930 in Pampa, Texas to Minnie and William Sam Mixon, but was raised by her mother and step-father, Vade Sharp. She has 2 sisters and a brother, Charene White (husband Dale of Denton, Texas), Loyce McKee (of Tennessee), and Royce Mixon (wife Luisa of Paris, Texas). She married her sweetheart, Clarence Charles “CC” Ackley, on October 5, 1946. Upon his death in 2004, they had been married for 57 years. Their first child, Dr. Dale Ackley, was born January 3, 1949. In 1967, Mary and Charles adopted Gayle, followed by Lonny a year later. Dale went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2022. His wife, Kathy, resides in Fresno, California. Gayle Ackley Collard (husband Brad Collard) and Lonny Ackley (wife Dawn Ackley) reside in Paris, Texas. Mary is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Jim Ackley (wife Michelle of Fresno, California), Jason Ackley of Yakima, Washington, Dr. Brittany Ackley of Texarkana, Arkansas, Mallory Ackley North (husband Caleb North of Paris, Texas), and Payton Barrios of Paris, Texas. She is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Ackley Solorio (husband Michael of Fresno, California), Bradley James Ackley of Fresno, California, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Ackley of Washington and Joey Ackley of Washington.
Juvenile Justice Expert Appearing In Paris
Paris native Travis Wortham, Jr., often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions, What’s Wrong Wif Deez Kids.” It will be on Saturday, Sep 24, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the Paris Public Library, 326 South Main Street. You can visit with the author, hear about the book and purchase an autographed copy of his book.
One In Custody, One At Large Following Hopkins County Chase, Manhunt
Hopkins County Deputies observed a stolen license plate on a Dodge Challenger Tuesday night on I-30. The vehicle exited at the 127-mile marker and stopped on Jefferson Street in Sulphur Springs. It then took off again and led officers down Ramsey between College and Putman streets. Both suspects bailed on foot, and they captured the passenger, 24-year-old Eddie Ringo. The 20-year-old Markevus Taggart, driver, managed to elude officers and remains at large. The owner reported the car missing in Ennis that the suspects were driving.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police conducted a traffic stop and became suspicious of the driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, because of the officer’s answers concerning his travel plans and his extreme nervousness. A records check showed that Kelly had a warrant for Violation of the Probation for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and they arrested him. His bond is $250,000.
Police: High speed chase leads to the arrest of 5 teens accused of stealing vape pens
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – According to officials, a high speed chase on Loop 287 and U.S. 59, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, lead to the arrest of five teenagers. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officials say they were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three […]
East Texas woman faces charges in death of baby removed from womb
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman accused of removing an unborn child from a New Boston woman’s womb Friday morning, resulting in the death of both mother and baby, has been identified by Oklahoma authorities. According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chad Dansby, 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas was arrested by Idabel police […]
Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County
A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
Two Dead In Hopkins County Crash
Authorities have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-30 in Hopkins County at about 7:40 Saturday morning. Investigators say Celecia Jeffrey and Keyara Wade, both 22 and from Sulphur Springs, were westbound when their car left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Fannin County police department is out of business
LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...
Options abound in second fall eight-week term at PJC Classes begin Oct. 24
Paris Junior College continues to transition the majority of courses to eight-weeks and the fall semester starts Oct. 24. Micah Flowers, a member of PJC’s history faculty, demonstrated that U.S. History I can be fun as well as educational. This is one of many classes that will be offered in the second 8-week term beginning Oct. 24.
