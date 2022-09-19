Read full article on original website
csufresno.edu
Low admission rates spark more outreach at Fresno State
Fresno State is projected to have a 5% decrease in its total enrollment headcount for the fall 2022 semester, according to the Office of Institutional Effectiveness (OIE). Before the official numbers are released on Thursday, Sept. 22, here is the most recent data from OIE and what it could mean for the university.
clovisroundup.com
Buchanan Bears Alumni takes on Clovis West Golden Eagles Alumni
Recently, an email was sent to the Editor at Clovis Roundup calling for further members of the Buchanan Graduating Class of 2002 to come forward. The Graduating Class is having a 20-Year High School Reunion on Saturday October 1st at the Grand Ballroom in downtown Fresno. Buchanan’s Class of 2002...
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
Street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
Shelter in place at Clovis High lifted after ‘suspicious call’
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis High and Clovis Elementary went into a shelter in place Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious phone call, according to Clovis Unified School District. Officials say the schools were on a shelter in place for almost an hour from about 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. while law enforcement officers investigated […]
Should Squaw Valley change its name?
SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — (KSEE/KGPE)- With the passing of California Assembly Bill 2022, dozens of small towns across California are now grappling with how to move forward with what to call their town. Including Fresno County’s Squaw Valley. The bill calls for the removal of the word “squaw” from the names of towns, cities, and […]
sierranewsonline.com
OACC Business Spotlight: Deli Delicious
OAKHURST, CA —The Schooley family assumed ownership of the Oakhurst Deli Delicious on April 1, 2022. Recently they became members of the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce. I asked Jordan a few questions about what he. envisions for the business. Do you have a restaurant/food service background? Retail and...
sjvsun.com
Fresno St. president on money-losing stadium naming rights deal: “Beneficial” in the long-run
Just a few weeks after Bulldog Stadium officially transitioned over to Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval is hinting at a break with media marketing company Learfield Sports. Fresno State and Learfield signed an agreement in 2004 giving Learfield the multi-media rights to the university’s athletic programs....
sierranewsonline.com
Mark Reed Unveils his ‘Contract with the Community’
OAKHURST — At a packed restaurant venue last week in Oakhurst, Mark Reed, a candidate for Madera County Supervisor District 5, unveiled his economic policy blueprint for Eastern Madera County he calls a “Contract with the Community” should he win that supervisorial seat in the general election November 8.
GV Wire
The Saga of How Reclaimed Fresno Water Leaks Out to West Side
The city of Fresno hadn’t bothered much recently with a mound of groundwater that accumulates beneath its southwest wastewater treatment plant every year. For decades, it traded a chunk of the water to the Fresno Irrigation District for about half of the amount back in Kings River water but had let that deal lapse the past two years.
sierranewsonline.com
Stars and Stripes Welcomes Melissa Zamorano
Stars and Stripes Realty Welcomes MELISSA ZAMORANO as the newest member of our team!. Want an agent who’ll really listen to what you want in a home? Need an agent who knows how to effectively market your home so it sells? Give her a call! She is eager to help and would love to talk to you.
mercedcountytimes.com
FAA honors local pilot Gail Flanagan McCullough
Merced’s Gail Flanagan McCullough received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award — the most prestigious award the FAA issues to pilots — during a ceremony at the Merced-Yosemite Regional Airport last Saturday, Sept. 10. The award recognizes pilots who have practiced safe flight operations continuously for 50...
Bakersfield Californian
Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley
New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
KMPH.com
Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital workers striking in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Employees with one Fresno nursing home are going on strike to protest what they are calling poor working conditions. Alexis Govea talked with the workers from Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital with the latest on where negotiations stand. Service Employees International Union (SEIU) represents homecare workers, healthcare...
fresno.edu
Rethink evangelicalism at Fresno Pacific University Believers Church Lecture
“Rethinking the ‘E’ Word: Evangelicalism as a Shared Spirituality” is the title and theme of the 2022 Believers Church Lecture Series, Wednesday-Thursday, October 5-6, 2022, at Fresno Pacific University. Melisa Ortiz Berry, Ph.D., associate professor of history and world Christianity at Bushnell University, will be the guest...
mercedcountytimes.com
Pro-life speaker attracts hundreds at Merced appearance
Hundreds of local faithful turned out to hear a notable pro-life (or anti-abortion) advocate at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church over the weekend. Sandoval, who has spoken to audiences around the world, is particularly popular in Latin America. Spanish-language YouTube videos featuring her testimony and advocacy for chastity have racked up millions of views. She was introduced by Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Fresno Diocese.
Clovis Night Out lights up the sky in a new way
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Night Out is preparing for its 11th annual fall celebration. The event will take place October 1, at Mcdonald Park in Clovis off of Temperance and Sierra Ave. Over 50 local vendors will be at the event. Bounce houses, live music, and emergency vehicles will be on display for all […]
New northwest Fresno interchange expected to cut down traffic
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Faster commute times in northwest Fresno are about to be a reality. A section of a new interchange called “Veterans Boulevard” opened up Wednesday. This section of the Veterans Boulevard overpass is expected to dramatically cut down on traffic allowing drivers to avoid delayed traffic from freight trains. “It will connect […]
GV Wire
Fresno Drivers Show Why They’re Really Bad
Thanks to a federal grant, Fresno police swarmed the streets on Monday looking for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians breaking the law. Earlier this year, the website QuoteWizard ranked Fresno drivers as seventh-worst in the nation based on collisions, DUIs, speeding, and traffic citations. Based on the 176 citations issued by...
sjvsun.com
Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
