San Francisco, CA

Giants WAGs celebrate team’s win over Panthers: ‘Refuse to lose’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 3 days ago

The Giants and their biggest fans had much to smile about on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Moments after the Giants defeated the Panthers, 19-16, in their home opener, some of the players’ significant others took to social media to celebrate the victory and the team’s first 2-0 start since 2016 .

Chloe Barrett, the girlfriend of rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, shared a sideline snap on Instagram with the caption, “Refuse to lose.”

Chloe Barrett, the girlfriend of rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, celebrates the Giants’ win on Sept. 18, 2022.
Instagram/Chloe Barrett
Melanin Niece, the girlfriend of cornerback Darnay Holmes, watches the Giants game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2022.
Instagram/Melanin Niece
The significant others of Giants players gather on the sideline at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2022.
Instagram/Chloe Barrett

Elsewhere, Melanin Niece, the girlfriend of cornerback Darnay Holmes, cheered on from her seat, exclaiming in an Instagram Story: “Another one!”

Earlier in the day Sunday, Barrett and Niece posed for a group shot on the sidelines with Julia Love, the wife of safety Julian Love. Julia, who married the 24-year-old pro this past summer, also celebrated Love’s sack of Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“LFG!!!” Julia exclaimed in an Instagram Story.

Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (#22) celebrates after recovering a fumble on Sept. 18, 2022.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST
Giants safety Julian Love (#20) reacts after sacking Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sept. 18, 2022.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST
Giants fans during the team’s 19-16 victory over the Panthers on Sept. 18, 2022.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Head coach Brian Daboll praised this team after the home opener, stating how they persevered in the face of adversity.

“We’ve got a scrappy bunch that doesn’t waver, and that’s what you appreciate,” Daboll said Sunday. “We don’t waver. This is going to be a long, hard journey, it is, for all of us, OK? And the result is great. I love it. But remember, if we lost this game, it’s all about our preparation and our process, OK?”

The Giants will host a Dak Prescott-less Cowboys team next week on “Monday Night Football.” Much like New York, Dallas is also coming off a win following Sunday’s 20-17 finish over the Cincinnati Bengals.

