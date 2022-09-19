Read full article on original website
Twinning is winning for UCLA thanks to arrival of Grayson and Gabriel Murphy
UCLA is unbeaten three games into the season thanks in part to edge rushers Grayson and Gabriel Murphy, identical twin transfers from North Texas.
College football writer thinks Auburn is the best destination for Deion Sanders
Andy Staples of The Athletic thinks he has the recruiting chops Auburn needs to go after Alabama and Georgia.
Cowboys Worked Out Seven Including QB Reid Sinnett
Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later. The Dolphins signed...
Is Mike McCarthy right about the kind of coach the Cowboys need?
Mike McCarthy recently spoke to the media about not being “dramatic enough” as the Cowboys head coach. But that raises the question; is McCarthy the right kind of coach to lead this massive franchise? Does that coach even exist?
Rutgers faces Iowa, looking for first 4-0 start since 2012
Iowa (2-1) at Rutgers (3-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT (FS1) Line: Iowa by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Iowa leads 2-0 WHAT’S AT STAKE?
NFL insider disputes Jerry Jones' optimistic take on QB Dak Prescott's return
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said quarterback Dak Prescott, recovering from a right thumb fracture, will only miss one more game and return in Week 4 against the Commanders. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, believes Prescott won't return until Week 6 at the earliest. “That did not seem feasible to...
