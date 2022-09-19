ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Township, PA

Man locked children in his house after luring them with YouTube, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man was charged after police said he lured children into his home and locked them inside.

In a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI, Scott Township police said that two boys under 8 years old were playing outside when Sean Conboy invited them into his house to watch YouTube videos. Once they were inside, police said that Conboy gave the children tea, and then picked up one boy and put him in a bedroom, then picked up the other boy and put him outside. The boy inside the bedroom said that he was locked in.

Police said that after 10 to 15 minutes, both children were able to escape to safety. Police told WPXI that the children’s parents said Conboy had moved to the neighborhood recently and that they only knew him by his first name.

Conboy is facing two counts of unlawful restraint of a minor and two counts of false imprisonment of a minor, according to court records.

