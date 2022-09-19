Read full article on original website
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
Best TV deals in the UK for September 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this September.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
CNET
Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today Only
When it comes to both earbuds and over-ear headphones, Beats is one of the most popular brands on the market right now. That generally means that its headphones come with a pretty hefty price tag, however. But right now at Amazon, you can pick up select Beats models on sale, with some discounted by as much as 43%. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't anticipate deals this good sticking around for long.
Engadget
Amazon's new Fire HD 8 tablets let you use Alexa without speaking
Amazon is revamping its 8-inch tablets for the first time in two years, but their biggest improvement might rest in the software. The company has introduced new Fire HD 8 models that introduce a "Tap to Alexa" feature. You can not only control the assistant exclusively using touch, but pair with a supporting Bluetooth switch or use text-to-speech to have commands spoken for you. This is particularly helpful for people with speech and mobility disabilities, but could also be useful if you just don't want to speak (say, to avoid waking your baby).
Best Alexa devices 2022
If you're looking for the ultimate guide of the best products for Amazon Alexa, then look no further. We've compiled our favorite gadgets that either have Alexa built in or are compatible with Amazon's smart voice assistant. These gadgets are sure to fit perfectly in your home.
CNET
Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal
Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
CNET
Amazon to Unveil New Devices, Services at Event on Sept. 28
Amazon is hosting an event next week to share news about its latest devices and services, potentially including additions to its Ring, Fire TV and Echo lines. The invite-only virtual event will take place Sept. 28. Amazon's invitation on Tuesday didn't include many details, saying simply the company will share...
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
Digital Trends
Denon updates 8K AV receivers with prices starting at $399
Denon has refreshed its AV receiver portfolio, with seven new models in the S-, X-, and A-Series lineups. Prices range from $399 for the entry-level AVR-S570BT and go up to $6,499 for the top-of-the-line 15.4 channel Denon AVR-A1H. All of the new receivers offer 8K compatibility, while some models also have support for immersive surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D. Some models are available immediately, while others will be released over the coming months and into 2023.
CNET
Save Up to $300 on Roborock Vacuums With These Instant Coupon Discounts
If you have a busy schedule, cleaning your home may be difficult to do on a daily basis. Maybe you clean every weekend, but if you want to keep your home free of dirt and mess each day, you might want to invest in a good robot vacuum. You don't have to dish out money and pay full price for one: Amazon is offering great robot vacuum deals on select Roborock models.
CNET
Get Spooky Good Savings During Aukey's Halloween Sale
Looking for some deals on tech upgrades? Right now, Aukey is having a Halloween sale on dozens of different products. Save 35% on every single item with prices starting as low as $6. You'll find things ranging from wireless chargers to gaming mouse pads and everything in between. You might...
CNET
Snag a 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro for up to $450 Off While You Still Can
Though it has just been replaced by the M2 MacBook Pro, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is still one of the best MacBooks on the market right now. Equipped with Apple's in-house M1 chip, it's super powerful and efficient, meaning it can burn through all of your daily tasks without burning through battery life. And with Best Buy offering up to $450 off this previous-gen MacBook, it's one of the most affordable Apple silicon-powered laptops you can buy right now, with prices starting at just $950 for the 256GB model.
knowtechie.com
Razer launches new $99 Leviathan V2 X soundbar for PCs
Razer has added a new soundbar to its range of audio gear—the $99 Leviathan V2 X. The standalone soundbar is smaller than the existing Leviathan, making it an unobtrusive way to add speakers to your PC. The new Leviathan V2 X PC loses some of the audio quality that...
CNET
Save Up to $90 On a Rugged Samsung T7 Shield External SSD
There's more than one way to protect your data. Yes, you'll want to make sure it's safe from hackers and prying eyes, but you'll also want to make sure you're storing your files somewhere that's not at risk of getting damaged or corrupted. And that's especially true if you need to take them on the go with you. If you're looking for a portable storage drive that offers serious protection, you'll want to consider the Samsung T7 Shield -- and right now you can pick it up at a discount.
knowtechie.com
Amazon’s updated Fire tablets start at just $99
Amazon has been refreshing its Fire tablets this year, and now it’s the turn for the Fire HD 8. The $99.99 tablet is now faster, thinner, and also lighter to carry. Amazon says that the new Fire HD 8 is 30% faster than the previous model. It still charges via USB-C, with a five-hour charging time, and a 13-hour battery life. You also get 2GB of RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB of storage.
Engadget
Yale's redesigned Assure Lock 2 will be one of the first Matter-compatible smart home devices
Written about the convenience of Yale's smart locks. But now after five years on the market, Yale is updating its flagship product with a brand new design, a wider range of connectivity options and even more styles to suit your home. Priced between $160 to $260, the new Assure Lock...
CNET
Save Up to $120 on Ring Video Doorbells, Score One for as Little as $60
Video doorbells are incredibly useful for home security. They allow you to see who's at your front door, no matter where you are in the world. We like Ring video doorbells for a lot of the same reasons the product has become so popular all over the country: affordability, ease of use and easy setup.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 22: M2 MacBook Air for $1,099, $50 off Logitech G Cloud, $100 off Echo Home bundle, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Thursday's bestdeals include $400 off 24-inch iMac, up to $400 off MacBook Pro, Microsoft 365 + AVG (1 year) for $40, and much more.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are some of the best noise-canceling buds we’ve tested
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 offer a stunning level of noise-canceling technology and are set to compete with popular, comparable earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the second-gen AirPods Pro. Here’s what you need to know before you invest in a pair.
CNET
All of Apple's MacBook Air M2 Models Are $100 Off at Best Buy Today Only
Apple redesigned the MacBook Air for 2022, but in doing so also raised its price. That's not great if you want to upgrade to the latest model, but there's a rare opportunity to score a saving on one at Best Buy right now, which could help soften the blow. The $100 markdown applies to all configurations of the machine today, including 256GB and 512GB variants and all four color variants, making for the best MacBook Air M2 deal we've seen so far.
