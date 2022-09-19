ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complex

Rockstar Games Addresses ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Leaked Footage

After a massive leak showcased footage from an in-development build of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games has addressed the situation. Over the weekend, footage and further details on the long-awaited sixth mainline GTA surfaced online. Videos of a clearly unfinished version of the game, possibly an internal alpha build, circulated on social media and YouTube.
NME

‘Grand Theft Auto 6’: gameplay videos reportedly leaked

Gameplay videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) have reportedly been leaked online. Whilst there’s no announced release date for the game as of yet, developer Rockstar Games did say back in February that the title was in “active development”, with around 200 new jobs suggesting a pivot towards the project as well.
wegotthiscovered.com

That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it

After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
Cliff Bleszinski
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
thesource.com

Rockstar Games Releases Statement After ‘GTA VI’ Gameplay Leak

Over the weekend, Rockstar Games suffered a leak, sending unfinished gameplay of Grand Theft Auto VI on the Internet. Following the leak, Rockstar released a statement, citing a “network intrusion” error. “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential...
TechRadar

GTA 6 leak confirmed by Rockstar Games, 'early development footage' is real

Since confirming that GTA 6 was in development back in February, Rockstar Games has been extremely quiet on the sequel to its mega-selling open world crime-'em-up. No more. A leaker has released a dump of footage of an early build of the game -- and Rockstar Games has confirmed that the leaked footage of GTA 6 is real, saying in a tweet that it "suffered a network intrusion" in which someone stole "early development footage" of the game.
GamesRadar

GTA 6 leak prompts outpouring of public support from Cyberpunk 2077, Last of Us devs

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us developers are among those voicing support for Rockstar developers following a massive GTA 6 leak. Over the past weekend, a mass of alleged in-progress GTA 6 screenshots and videos made their way online, including GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets. Shortly after, Rockstar confirmed the leaked footage was real, writing that they were "extremely disappointed."
SVG

The GTA 6 Leakers Officially Have A 5 Star Wanted Level

The video game industry was rocked by a massive leak over the weekend, as a hacker referring to themselves as teapotuberhacker suddenly dumped numerous clips from the in-development "Grand Theft Auto 6" onto the internet. The 3gb file uploaded by the hacker showed off a number of details from "Grand Theft Auto 6," including a first look at the game's new lead character and a confirmation that the series is returning to Vice City as the location of the next chapter. And although this was an exciting moment for many fans who have waited years to get a glimpse at the new game, it was also a heartbreaking experience for Rockstar Games. The "GTA" developer broke its silence regarding the leak on Monday, confirming the legitimacy of the footage and explaining the company's profound disappointment in this turn of events. And now, it looks like the authorities may be well on their way to catching the perpetrator of the hacks.
