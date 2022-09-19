Glenn McMahon Joins Getzler Henrich

Getzler Henrich & Associates, continuing to expand its team and consulting services, has named Glenn McMahon as a managing director of the firm’s Retail Turnaround and Restructuring Practice.

McMahon, a high-profile executive with more than 30 years of experience, has led growth and/or turnaround efforts at such fashion brands as St. John Knits, Dolce & Gabbana and Donna Karan, among others. Most recently, McMahon had his own advisory business. He also had short stints at Escada and Tamara Mellon.

As the newest senior leader of Getzler Henrich’s Retail and Turnaround and Restructuring Practice, McMahon joins managing directors Michael Appel, who was named by the firm earlier this year to lead the retail practice, and Mark Samson.

“Glenn brings impressive operational turnaround and advisory experience to the firm, and we look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to expand our team and range of services in the consumer retail space,” Appel said in a statement.

As chief executive officer of St. John Knits from 2007 to 2013, McMahon led transformation and turnaround efforts. Getzler Henrich credited McMahon with creating new product, repositioning the brand to appeal to new and younger customers; restructuring the operations and streamlining the sourcing and stock keeping unit count, and introducing a new store concept. “Upon completing the turnaround of the business, he led the sale of the company to Fosun, now Lanvin Fashion Group,” Getzler Henrich said in its statement.

After leaving St. John Knits, “I saw a dramatic shift in retail, and I wanted to have the ability and flexibility to work across the variety of consumer and retail brands in all formats where I could share my skills and experiences,” McMahon said in a statement. “I began with my own successful consultancy, but I am excited now to combine forces with the retail team at Getzler Henrich to offer an even wider array of services to a larger universe of companies and brands.”

Before joining St. John, McMahon spent two years as president of Dolce & Gabbana USA, where he oversaw Dolce & Gabbana and D&G’s wholesale and retail business in North America, as well as Dolce & Gabbana’s business in Latin and South America. Earlier, he served as president of Ellen Tracy, executive vice president of Giorgio Armani Collezioni USA and vice president of Donna Karan.

Getzler Henrich, founded more than 50 years ago, specializes in middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement. The firm works with publicly held firms, private corporations and family-owned businesses in retail, technology, manufacturing, distribution and services.