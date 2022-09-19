Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Michael Shulman talks new 'BOOMBOX' hip hop residency in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has officially welcomed its first hop hop residency featuring the hottest stars from the '80s, '90s and 2000s. Man about town Michael Shulman joined us to tell us all about it.
news3lv.com
New dining hall concept announced for ARIA on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new dining hall concept is coming to ARIA on the Las Vegas Strip. A spokesperson announced Proper Eats, described as an elevated food hall, is set to open in December. The dining hall will cover 24,000 square feet on the second-level promenade at ARIA,...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas approves licensing deal to build viewing deck near The STRAT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has approved a licensing deal with the goal of building a new viewing deck for the city's arches on Las Vegas Boulevard. City council members voted in favor of an agreement with The STRAT to acquire land needed for building a pedestrian deck near the casino resort.
news3lv.com
New ride-share company launches in Las Vegas to serve conventions, large events
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new ride-sharing company has launched in Las Vegas with the goal of serving attendees at conventions and large-scale events. Pop-Up Rideshare is described as a "first-of-its-kind transportation resource" that would operate in conjunction with conventions and other events by allowing attendees to download complimentary rides.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Bruno Mars to headline New Year's Eve at Park MGM in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music superstar Bruno Mars will help Las Vegas ring in the new year. Mars will headline two shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Dec. 30 and 31, the resort announced Wednesday. A 14-time Grammy Award winner, Mars has sold over 200 million singles...
news3lv.com
JING Las Vegas presents new seasonal brunch and launch party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a new brunch place to go to on your next Sunday Funday outing? JING Las Vegas is adding some new seasonal items to its menu you might want to try. JING Las Vegas located at Downtown Summerlin is revamping its brunch menu...
news3lv.com
Caesars Palace reveals multi-million dollar renovation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Next time you walk into Caesars Palace, you might notice some changes to the main entrance. The new renovations include a revamped entryway and ceiling. The hotel now has a new crystal dome and chandelier, which weighs more than 3,000 pounds and has more than 12,000 individual crystals.
news3lv.com
Afrikfest back in Las Vegas
Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 and continues through September 24, 2022. Check out the video above for more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Cannabis Lounges Approved to Open in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Marijuana consumption lounges are one step closer to coming to the Las Vegas city limits. City Council voted 5-1 against a motion by Councilwoman Victoria Seaman on Wednesday. She wanted to stop businesses from applying for a cannabis lounge license from the state. Nevada will open the application window for licensing weed lounges for 10 days from Oct.14-27. The decision by council will allow businesses including dispensaries to apply for the state license while the city moves forward to create its own ordinance and regulations.
news3lv.com
Fire guts two-story home in northwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a home in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews could be seen responding to a two-story building near the corner of Farm Road and Buffalo Drive. Firefighters were spraying water into the building, with most of the roof completely removed.
news3lv.com
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 'Las Vegas Aces Day'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The champs are ready to be celebrated!. Following their WNBA Championship title win, Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Tuesday as Las Vegas Aces Day. He tweeted the proclamation out along with congratulations. The city will celebrate the team with a parade on the Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Celebrate 12th Annual Kick of Your Heels Women's Day Luncheon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 12th annual Kick Off Your Heels Women's Day event is right around the corner, happening as part of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. Tanya Murray, chairwoman of the Kick Off Your Heels Committee, joined us to talk more about it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Long wait at Aces merchandise shop as fans gear up for parade
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before heading out to the strip Aces, fans made sure they were dressed to impress. Many spent the morning in line at an Aces Championship Merchandise pop-up in Henderson. The line grew to be about an hour long in the heat, but fans didn’t mind,...
news3lv.com
New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
news3lv.com
The Las Vegas Aces celebrate WNBA Championship with Parade down the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces celebrated their franchise's first WNBA Championship with a parade down the Las Vegas 'Strip'. League MVP A'ja Wilson, WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, All-Star game MVP Kelsey Plum and the rest of the Champs danced and celebrated their achievement in front of thousands of adoring fans outside the Bellagio fountains.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man offering reward money for return of missing Torah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Less than a week from the Jewish celebration of Rosh Hashanah and the beginning of high holy days, Jack Abraham is making a plea for the return of his stolen Torah. "I want to get a $40,000 reward for returning it, no questions asked, but...
news3lv.com
Breaking down why 'Life is Beautiful' continues to grow each year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Life Is Beautiful" music festival in downtown Las Vegas continues to grow. Troy Gallo, director of brand strategy with BrainTrust, joined us to talk about how and why it gets bigger each year.
news3lv.com
Tuscany Suites, Boyd Gaming to host on-site hiring events Tuesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casino companies are looking to fill multiple open positions during two separate job fairs on Tuesday. Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the event on Tuesday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m inside the casino's 2nd flood ballrooms. Job seekers will...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce inaugural season schedule
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have unveiled the schedule for their upcoming inaugural season. The professional lacrosse team will open the season on the road at Panther City LC in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, Dec. 9. Las Vegas's home opener is scheduled for the...
news3lv.com
Henderson Silver Knights-themed bar to open at M Resort
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is opening a new sports bar celebrating the city's hometown hockey team. A spokesperson says the Knight Time Hockey Bar is a partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights. The casino resort will hold a grand opening on Oct. 5. MORE...
Comments / 0