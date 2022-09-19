ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

New dining hall concept announced for ARIA on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new dining hall concept is coming to ARIA on the Las Vegas Strip. A spokesperson announced Proper Eats, described as an elevated food hall, is set to open in December. The dining hall will cover 24,000 square feet on the second-level promenade at ARIA,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New ride-share company launches in Las Vegas to serve conventions, large events

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new ride-sharing company has launched in Las Vegas with the goal of serving attendees at conventions and large-scale events. Pop-Up Rideshare is described as a "first-of-its-kind transportation resource" that would operate in conjunction with conventions and other events by allowing attendees to download complimentary rides.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Bruno Mars to headline New Year's Eve at Park MGM in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music superstar Bruno Mars will help Las Vegas ring in the new year. Mars will headline two shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Dec. 30 and 31, the resort announced Wednesday. A 14-time Grammy Award winner, Mars has sold over 200 million singles...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

JING Las Vegas presents new seasonal brunch and launch party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a new brunch place to go to on your next Sunday Funday outing? JING Las Vegas is adding some new seasonal items to its menu you might want to try. JING Las Vegas located at Downtown Summerlin is revamping its brunch menu...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Caesars Palace reveals multi-million dollar renovation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Next time you walk into Caesars Palace, you might notice some changes to the main entrance. The new renovations include a revamped entryway and ceiling. The hotel now has a new crystal dome and chandelier, which weighs more than 3,000 pounds and has more than 12,000 individual crystals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Afrikfest back in Las Vegas

Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 and continues through September 24, 2022. Check out the video above for more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Virgin Hotels Las Vegas#Challenge
news3lv.com

Cannabis Lounges Approved to Open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Marijuana consumption lounges are one step closer to coming to the Las Vegas city limits. City Council voted 5-1 against a motion by Councilwoman Victoria Seaman on Wednesday. She wanted to stop businesses from applying for a cannabis lounge license from the state. Nevada will open the application window for licensing weed lounges for 10 days from Oct.14-27. The decision by council will allow businesses including dispensaries to apply for the state license while the city moves forward to create its own ordinance and regulations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire guts two-story home in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a home in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews could be seen responding to a two-story building near the corner of Farm Road and Buffalo Drive. Firefighters were spraying water into the building, with most of the roof completely removed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 'Las Vegas Aces Day'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The champs are ready to be celebrated!. Following their WNBA Championship title win, Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Tuesday as Las Vegas Aces Day. He tweeted the proclamation out along with congratulations. The city will celebrate the team with a parade on the Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate 12th Annual Kick of Your Heels Women's Day Luncheon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 12th annual Kick Off Your Heels Women's Day event is right around the corner, happening as part of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. Tanya Murray, chairwoman of the Kick Off Your Heels Committee, joined us to talk more about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Long wait at Aces merchandise shop as fans gear up for parade

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before heading out to the strip Aces, fans made sure they were dressed to impress. Many spent the morning in line at an Aces Championship Merchandise pop-up in Henderson. The line grew to be about an hour long in the heat, but fans didn’t mind,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Las Vegas Aces celebrate WNBA Championship with Parade down the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces celebrated their franchise's first WNBA Championship with a parade down the Las Vegas 'Strip'. League MVP A'ja Wilson, WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, All-Star game MVP Kelsey Plum and the rest of the Champs danced and celebrated their achievement in front of thousands of adoring fans outside the Bellagio fountains.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tuscany Suites, Boyd Gaming to host on-site hiring events Tuesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casino companies are looking to fill multiple open positions during two separate job fairs on Tuesday. Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the event on Tuesday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m inside the casino's 2nd flood ballrooms. Job seekers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce inaugural season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have unveiled the schedule for their upcoming inaugural season. The professional lacrosse team will open the season on the road at Panther City LC in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, Dec. 9. Las Vegas's home opener is scheduled for the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Silver Knights-themed bar to open at M Resort

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is opening a new sports bar celebrating the city's hometown hockey team. A spokesperson says the Knight Time Hockey Bar is a partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights. The casino resort will hold a grand opening on Oct. 5. MORE...
HENDERSON, NV

