A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants transported from Texas in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administartion for allegedly orchestrating a “fraudulent and discriminatory” scheme.The class action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the governor’s plans for allegedly “luring” migrants with false promises of employment and financial assistance.Florida has paid an aviation firm more than $1.5m for to move migrants from Texas to the East Coast, but state campaign finance records show the state contracted with a longtime GOP donor for...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO