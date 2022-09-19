ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

CNN

Dual legal blows hammer Trump

A day of double legal blows undermined ex-President Donald Trump's battle to avoid criminal action for hoarding classified documents and left him exposed to potential civil penalties targeting the business wealth on which his political mystique is built.
The Independent

DeSantis news – live: Martha’s Vineyard migrants sue governor as GOP donor behind flights revealed

A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants transported from Texas in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administartion for allegedly orchestrating a “fraudulent and discriminatory” scheme.The class action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the governor’s plans for allegedly “luring” migrants with false promises of employment and financial assistance.Florida has paid an aviation firm more than $1.5m for to move migrants from Texas to the East Coast, but state campaign finance records show the state contracted with a longtime GOP donor for...
