New Bern, NC

Walk to End Alzheimer's to take place in New Bern

By Emily Cervarich
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Pitt County and surrounding area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter will host a walk in New Bern at Union Point Park Saturday, October 22nd located at 210 E Front Street in New Bern. Check-in opens at 9 AM with an Opening Ceremony at 10 AM, and the walk begins at 10:30 AM.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States, with more than 11 million family members and friends providing care to people living with the disease and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and 356,000 caregivers.

“We look forward to the community joining us in taking steps to end Alzheimer’s disease and to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dimentia. Our walks are a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for critical Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”

Lisa Roberts, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern NC Chapter

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.

To sign up as a walker or Team Captain, or to learn more about sponsorship and volunteering you can visit act.alz.org/newbern or call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina including: Alamance County, Asheville, Charlotte, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln Counties, Fayetteville, Guilford County, Henderson County, Unifour (formerly Hickory), Iredell County, Jacksonville, Moore County, Mount Airy, New Bern, Rowan-Cabarrus Counties, Triangle (Raleigh and Durham), Wilmington and Winston-Salem. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk .

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s ®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association ® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk ® ; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association ®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to  Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs and care consultations. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Society
