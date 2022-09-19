Menands bike trail opened, dedicated to Ron Miller

MENANDS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The ribbon was cut on Menands’ brand-new Ronald H. Miller Bike Trail on Sunday, connecting Broadway and Route 32 to the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail. Spanning about a half-mile, the bike trail is available for public use and connects the Menands portion of the Town of Colonie with the rest of the Empire State Trail network, which boasts over 750 miles of trails.

Ronald H. Miller was an economist at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. He served as a trustee on the Menands Village Board for two terms, from April 7, 2003, until April 4, 2011.

“Ron Miller was deeply dedicated to serving the community that he loved,” said Assemblymember Phil Steck (D-Colonie). “One of his main goals as a village trustee was to develop a bikeway connector for the village to the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail, as Menands was the only area of the Capital Region on the Hudson River without a connection. It is only right that this trail is named for the person who invested the most time into its creation. Though he sadly passed away before the trail was completed, Ron’s legacy of hard work and dedication to the village of Menands lives on.”

Assemblymember Steck sponsored and passed the law that ceremonially designated part of the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail as the “Ronald H. Miller Memorial Bike Trail.” He was joined at the ceremony by Menands Mayor Meg Grenier, village trustees, Mr. Miller’s wife and family members, and Ivan Vamos, a close friend, and collaborator.

Albany County Legislator Alison McLean Lane said, “It was an amazing day! Thank you to all for making this possible. Ron would be so humbled right now. We miss you, Ron.” The new Ronald H. Miller Memorial Bike Trail is located at Exit 6, I-787 in Menands.

