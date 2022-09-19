Columbia High graduate Kevin Smith hits for cycle last Saturday

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Columbia High School graduate Kevin Smith hit for the cycle last Saturday for the Las Vegas Aviators, the Oakland Athletics Triple-A affiliate. The short stop finished a perfect 5-5 with two home runs, three runs batted in, and five runs scored in Las Vegas’ 12-11 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers.

“You want those games to last as long as they can,” Smith said. “You just hope you can get some good pitches and put good swings on the ball. The guys were battling all game, obviously I wish we pulled it out, but overall the guys were excited.”

Smith recorded a Las Vegas single-game record 14 bases. The cycle was just the ninth in Aviators’ history, and was the first since 2010, back when the Aviators where known as the 51s.

The local graduate is having an impressive September, batting .371 with a 1.151 OPS, which both rank in the top ten among qualified Triple-A players in that span. This was the fourth multi-home run game of Smith’s career.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.