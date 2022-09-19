ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fishermen appeal judge ruling that protects endangered whale

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine and a fishing group are appealing a federal judge’s decision that new rules intended to protect endangered whales must stand. The judge earlier this month denied a request from fishermen to stop federal regulators from placing the new restrictions on lobster fishing. The rules are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340.
MAINE STATE
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
Senate, governor debates canceled in Ohio after GOP opts out

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An independent commission in Ohio canceled a pair of debates in the state’s governor’s and U.S. Senate races on Wednesday because the Republican candidates declined to participate. The Ohio Debate Commission expressed disappointment that neither GOP Gov. Mike DeWine nor Republican Senate nominee...
OHIO STATE
Ex-director pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state’s history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

