Fishermen appeal judge ruling that protects endangered whale
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine and a fishing group are appealing a federal judge’s decision that new rules intended to protect endangered whales must stand. The judge earlier this month denied a request from fishermen to stop federal regulators from placing the new restrictions on lobster fishing. The rules are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340.
Bexar County Sheriff announces investigation into how migrants went from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard
(CNN) — A Texas sheriff said Monday evening his agency will open an investigation into the transportation of 48 Venezuelan migrants from the state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, told reporters at a Monday news conference that his understanding was that on...
An estimated annuitized $19 million jack-pot winning ticket has been purchased in Willis, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – According to the Texas Lottery Commission, a jackpot-winning ticket, worth an estimated annuitized $19 million was purchased at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis, Texas. The ticket is part of the Lotto Texas® drawing held on Sept. 17. The winning Quick...
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
Senate, governor debates canceled in Ohio after GOP opts out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An independent commission in Ohio canceled a pair of debates in the state’s governor’s and U.S. Senate races on Wednesday because the Republican candidates declined to participate. The Ohio Debate Commission expressed disappointment that neither GOP Gov. Mike DeWine nor Republican Senate nominee...
Ex-director pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state’s history.
