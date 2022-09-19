ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey

Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears

Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
Celebrities
Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?

Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Attends Funeral for Queen, the Woman She Called Her 'Greatest Mentor'

Fergie remained friendly with Queen Elizabeth even after her split from Prince Andrew Sarah Ferguson is among the royal family members mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Fergie, 62, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, took part in the monarch's funeral proceedings on Monday. She arrived alongside other members of the royal family, however she was not part of the procession. The Duchess — who divorced Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew, in 1996 — has remained close with both Andrew, 62, and the royal family. In years past, she has often...
Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles

Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
