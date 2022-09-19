Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral
Meghan Markle had an emotional moment at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was photographed wiping away a tear following the service honoring the Queen at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. She attended the funeral alongside husband Prince Harry and members of the royal family.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey
Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears
Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Joe Biden forced to wait for seat after apparent late arrival at Queen’s funeral
US president and first lady had to wait as procession of George and Victoria Cross-holders went ahead of them
Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Is Lowered into Royal Vault in Stunning Final Farewell
Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest. The penultimate funeral ritual for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8, was conducted at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday at about 5 p.m. local time. Following a somber service led by the Dean of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Likely Didn't Attend Queen's Funeral
Watch: Archie Harrison's Cutest Moments With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry. A few members of the royal family were noticeably absent from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Despite rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months, would make the journey overseas, the young royals were not in attendance at the service on Sept. 19.
Prince William just inherited a $1.2 billion estate thanks to a medieval rule
Prince William will inherit the $1.2 billion Duchy of Cornwall estate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s royal family has undergone a big shakeup in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, with its most senior members taking on new titles as the line of succession shifted.
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
Princess Kate’s Funeral Dress at Queen Elizabeth II’s Farewell Is So Regal: See Photos
So regal. Princess Kate (née Middleton), was the picture of sophisticated grace in her black dress at Queen Elizabeth II‘s state funeral on Monday, September 19. The stunning brunette wore a long-sleeved black dress and matching hat for the somber occasion. The former Duchess of Cambridge, 40, also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?
Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Attends Funeral for Queen, the Woman She Called Her 'Greatest Mentor'
Fergie remained friendly with Queen Elizabeth even after her split from Prince Andrew Sarah Ferguson is among the royal family members mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Fergie, 62, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, took part in the monarch's funeral proceedings on Monday. She arrived alongside other members of the royal family, however she was not part of the procession. The Duchess — who divorced Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew, in 1996 — has remained close with both Andrew, 62, and the royal family. In years past, she has often...
Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles
Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
What was the ‘wand of office’ broken at the Queen’s funeral?
One of the final ceremonial acts of the day was the lord chamberlain breaking the wand, which was buried with the late monarch
Joe Biden flies out of London two hours after end of Queen Elizabeth funeral
President Joe Biden departed London’s Stansted Airport en route to Washington, just hours after he joined myriad heads of state and government at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Biden, accompanied first lady Jill Biden, boarded Air Force One for the flight to Joint...
'Main Character' Choirboy Goes Viral at Queen's Funeral
"The little ginger kid in the choir looks like he's singing from the depths of his soul," wrote one Twitter user, while another tweeted he "is the MVP."
Fans Slam ‘Insufferable’ and ‘Out of Touch’ Meghan Markle For Saying She Couldn’t Afford Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion
Fans are slamming Meghan Markle for saying she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their $14 million home in Montecito, California.
E! News
213K+
Followers
51K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1