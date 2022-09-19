Buckingham Palace staff line up outside gates to pay respects to Queen

Dozens of members of staff gathered outside Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to the Queen they served on her final journey.

Palace employees filed out of the royal residence and lined up outside its gates to pay tribute to the late Queen following her state funeral on Monday morning.

Her coffin was taken through London from Westminster to Wellington Arch on a gun carriage, before being transferred into the state hearse for the journey to Windsor.

When the procession reached Buckingham Palace, employees bowed and curtsied.

Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects during the coffin procession (Carl Court/PA) (PA Wire)

Many stood with their hands clasped in front of them, with some dressed in black and others wearing uniforms such as chef’s whites with black armbands.

There are a variety of roles within the royal household, spanning from HR and finance professionals to curators and chefs.

Staff provide support to the royal family, enabling royals to fulfil their duties and serve the nation.