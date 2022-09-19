St. Ignatius marching band performs during team’s 28-7 loss to Archbishop Hoban (Photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I’m optimistic heading into this Thursday’s Browns-Steelers game. I think it will be a low-scoring affair, somewhat ugly at times. But I do think the Browns will win. In order to do so, though, I think they will have to get Kareem Hunt involved in their offense and keep pushing the issue in the run game like they did against the Jets last week.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO