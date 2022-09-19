ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Horses and heritage on the farm: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Traveling south to Mansfield this weekend will transport you back into a bit of historical significance. Heritage Days at Malabar Farm State Park run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission to this 18th century Living History Camp includes Civil War demonstrations, crafts, antiques and wagon rides.
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Medina County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Medina County, OH
Lifestyle
Medina County, OH
Government
City
Sharon Center, OH
City
Lodi, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Brunswick, OH
City
Medina, OH
barbertonherald.com

Mum Fest in a Magic City

Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
BARBERTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Creature Feature#Nature Center#The World Of Wooly Bears
northeastohioparent.com

Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru

Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
PAINESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
cleveland19.com

Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Road closures in Parma following water main break

PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
PARMA, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos

The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
AURORA, OH
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy