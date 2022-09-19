Read full article on original website
Related
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
Horses and heritage on the farm: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Traveling south to Mansfield this weekend will transport you back into a bit of historical significance. Heritage Days at Malabar Farm State Park run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission to this 18th century Living History Camp includes Civil War demonstrations, crafts, antiques and wagon rides.
Popular Halloween-themed Brew at the Zoo is set
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo’s most popular Brew at the Zoo of the year is Saturday, Oct. 1. The theme for the tasting, which is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., is Halloween bash. Guests are encouraged to participate in a costume contest.
Heeeere’s Lucy! And she’s mellowed in her old age: Send us your pet stories
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Here’s an update on my cat, Lucy, who hitched a ride as a kitten in the bumper of a van returning to Northeast Ohio from Put-In-Bay. Lucy is 19 years old now and still going strong. She has some medical issues, but Dr. Alice Toriello at MetroPet Veterinary Clinic in Berea is taking good care of her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Ohio, you'll find what was once a primer Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming lakeside village. Keep reading to learn more.
Cleveland Gaming Classic grows from basement tournament to I-X Center event
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It started with a couple of friends playing Tecmo Bowl. Now, the Cleveland Gaming Classic is Ohio’s largest gaming convention and it’s coming to the I-X Center for the first time this Saturday. The Cleveland Gaming Classic is filled with everything a gamer might...
Akron’s West Hill Neighborhood Organization to hold WonderFest community art, music festival Oct. 8
AKRON, Ohio -- The West Hill Neighborhood Organization is hosting the inaugural WonderFest community art and music festival Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fest features local artists, yoga, live performances on two stages, a historical walking tour, vendors and activities for children. “The West Hill neighborhood...
barbertonherald.com
Mum Fest in a Magic City
Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northeastohioparent.com
Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru
Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
Great Lakes Brewing Co. Christmas Ale 2022 first pour party is set
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s annual first pour party to mark the release of Christmas Ale is Thursday, Oct. 20. Doors open at 11 a.m., with tapping at 11:30 a.m. This year’s release is the 30th anniversary of the cult classic. The launch party draws thousands,...
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
Alpha Phi Alpha Homes breaks ground on Residences at Good Park in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, a nonprofit housing, development and management corporation, broke ground Wednesday on a new property in West Akron called Residences at Good Park. Plans for the new neighborhood, located at 630 Mull Avenue, call for building 89 single-family homes and townhomes. Homes in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
cleveland19.com
Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
Road closures in Parma following water main break
PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
clevelandmagazine.com
Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos
The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
whbc.com
Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
Solon council votes to remove sculpture from outside Community Center
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized the removal of a sculpture that has been located outside the Solon Community Center for nearly 20 years because the Nature Stone surface around it is fracturing and causing a safety issue, according to Public Works Commissioner William Drsek. On Monday (Sept. 19),...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0