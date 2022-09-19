Read full article on original website
Names Released in Aurora County Crash
A 15-year-old male from Stickney, S.D., has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
15-year old Stickney male identified as fatality in Friday crash
15-year-old killed in four-wheeler, semi crash in South Dakota
Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident
