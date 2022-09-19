Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Football Week 4 Schedule: Sept. 22-24, 2022
We're nearing the midpoint of the prep football season this week in Wyoming. The 2022 schedule gets us to Week 4. Every class will be playing conference games this week. Games are slated for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Currently, there are four games that feature ranked opponents playing each other. The new rankings are out on Wednesday.
Pine Bluffs Rolls Wright to Stay Unbeaten in 1A 9-Man Football
Pine Bluffs put together another strong performance in 1A 9-Man football as they throttled Wright on Friday 40-18. The Hornets have all the pieces in place to win it all in 9-Man this year and have not been at full strength since Dalton Schaefer injured his shoulder in the season opening game against Shoshoni.
Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Sept. 20, 2022
Cody 13-0, 2-0 Star Valley 16-8, 1-1 4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) 3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Mountain View 18-3-1, 2-0 Lyman 19-2-1, 1-0 Pinedale 13-8, 0-1 Lander 4-13-1, 0-2 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by...
Wyoming High School Cross Country Scoreboard: Sept. 15-19, 2022
Wyoming High School cross country teams have reached Week 4 of the 2022 season. It’s a busier week with more teams spread across more meets. The week in Wyoming begins in Lander and Rawlins. Then, it goes to Afton, Douglas, and Sheridan. There are nine teams that will compete...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming High School All-State Golfers in 2022
The All-State Golf Awards for the 2022 season are here from the Wyoming Coaches Association. The top 10 finishers in each classification, including ties, are selected All-State in golf. That is according to WCA guidelines. The student-athletes are listed in order by the school name first and then by the golfer’s last name. Previous all-state accolades are next to each golfer’s name.
Wyoming High School Tennis Championships: Sept. 22-24, 2022
The last week of high school tennis is finally here with the state tournament this weekend. State tennis takes place in Gillette once again. It will start on Thursday, Sept. 22, and finish on Saturday, Sept. 24, when the champions will be crowned. Below is a link to the state tennis tournament information, including times, locations, and rules.
