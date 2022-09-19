ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Comments / 0

Related
mitchellnow.com

Strong tax collection figures at 2022 South Dakota State Fair

PIERRE, S.D. – Tax collections from the 2022 South Dakota State Fair are at $243,026.83 according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Data from the state fair shows strong and consistent revenue that has continued to grow over the last couple of years. Many South Dakotans got out to enjoy the state fair and all its attractions over the five-day event. South Dakota is a great place to visit, especially during the state fair, and is open for business.
HURON, SD
mitchellnow.com

James “Jim” Sandness, 75, Woonsocket

James passed away suddenly at home in rural Woonsocket. Funeral mass service will be Thursday, September 23 at 10:30 AM at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitations will be at the church on Wednesday, September 21st from 5-7 PM with a prayer...
WOONSOCKET, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
Government
wnax.com

Names Released in Aurora County Crash

A 15-year-old male from Stickney, S.D., has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
STICKNEY, SD
KCAU 9 News

15-year-old killed in four-wheeler, semi crash in South Dakota

Preliminary crash information shows that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler, driven by the 15-year-old male, was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
amazingmadison.com

Woman injured in Lake County motorcycle accident

A Minnesota woman was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lake County on Saturday afternoon. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 1:30 Saturday afternoon on 464th Avenue south of Chester. The Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Melissa Moran of Ponsford, Minnesota was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson northbound on 464th Avenue near 244th Street. Moran was not able to navigate the curve and low shoulder of the roadway and entered the east ditch. She was transported to Madison Regional Health System with non-life threatening injuries.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Jeannine (Jean) DeHaai, 88, Mitchell

Jeannine passed away at the age of 88 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor her memory by telling her stories and maintaining family traditions. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Friday, September 23, 2022 at Northridge Baptist Church with burial at the Harrison Cemetery, Harrison, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
HARRISON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Assembly Hall#The Assembly#The Mitchell City Council#West Havens
KELOLAND TV

42-year-old accused of distributing fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man with a history of drug charges is now accused of giving someone a dangerous dose of fentanyl. The federal case against 42-year-old Jason Winckler was unsealed today. According to court papers, Winckler distributed the drug on March 18th, and the...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
mitchellnow.com

15-year old Stickney male identified as fatality in Friday crash

A 15-year-old male from Stickney, S.D., has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
STICKNEY, SD
Mix 97-3

South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless

The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
GEDDES, SD
mitchellnow.com

Edwin Harry Krell, 92, Plankinton

Edwin passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Aurora-Brule Care & Rehabilitation Center in White Lake, SD. Funeral Mass is 10:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plankinton. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Mizpah Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 with 7:00 PM Wake Service. Mount Funeral Home of Plankinton is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
PLANKINTON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mitchellnow.com

Dawson Overweg, 15, Stickney

Dawson passed Friday, September 16, 2022, as the result of an ATV accident in Stickney. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney, with burial to follow at Silver Ridge Cemetery in Stickney. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7:00 PM at the church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
STICKNEY, SD
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota Volleyball Prep Media Poll, Sept. 19, 2022

Below are this week’s South Dakota Prep Media Poll for volleyball for Sept. 19, 2022:. RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (8-2) 4; S.F. Lincoln (7-4) 1. RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (15-3) 16; Hamlin (10-0) 8; Miller (11-1) 5; Elkton-Lake Benton (9-2) 2. CLASS B. 1. Warner (17) 15-1 85 1. 2....
MITCHELL, SD
mitchellnow.com

Sun Gold Sports Football Player of the Week: Luke Koepsell of the Howard Tigers

HOWARD, S.D. — Sophomore TE/DE Luke Koepsell for the Howard Tigers was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Howard’s 51-0 win over Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy. Koepsell recorded seven tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass deflections on defense and caught a touchdown on offense. Tune in for more area football coverage this Friday on KOOL98.3 FM and Kool98.com!
HOWARD, SD
mitchellnow.com

DWU libero Hanna Reiff named GPAC Defender of the Week

MITCHELL — (From the GPAC website) Dakota Wesleyan libero Hanna Reiff is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Defender-of-the-Week. Reiff, a senior from Chester, South Dakota, tallied 38 digs in the pair of wins last week, going for 21 digs in the four-set win against Northwestern and had 17 in a three-set sweep of the Mustangs.
CHESTER, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy