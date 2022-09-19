Read full article on original website
Annual Biz Dash 5K takes place today
The first event at the New Centene Stadium is happening Thursday.
Get out of the way and get to Ballwin for Arch Rival Roller Derby action
ST. LOUIS – We get out of the way and get to Ballwin for more Arch Rival Roller Derby action. Announcer Brian “Muckety-Muck” Ledford previewed the showdown with Minnesota Roller Derby. Midwest Derby Open. Saturday, September 24. 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. CDT. Midwest Sport Hockey. 570...
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
The Armory, revitalized as St. Louis entertainment center, to open in December
ST. LOUIS – A historical landmark in St. Louis will soon carry new life as an entertainment center. The Armory is being revitalized as a multi-purpose entertainment center. Organizers tell FOX 2 they expect to open the entertainment center on Dec. 9, 2022 after the first phase of the project is complete.
Cardinals fans frenzy over legends’ bobbleheads
If you think getting Cardinals playoff tickets will be tough, try getting the complete Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina bobblehead set.
Fall starts this week: Check out these events and festivals around the St. Louis area
After record-setting heat in the summer, Thursday, September 22 marks the first day of fall.
From basketball star to recovering drug addict: Herren speaks to St. Louis Youth
ST. LOUIS – A silent auditorium at Pattonville High School is focused soley on the man on stage. The man is Chris Herren. Once on the cover of Sports Illustrated, recruited by the NCAA’s top programs and thriving in the world of basketball, Herren was an unstoppable force. The only thing capable of stopping him? […]
Celebrate National Ice Cream Cone Day and Macklind Days
ST. LOUIS – Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery celebrates Thursday’s National Ice Cream Cone Day and Saturday’s Macklind Days. Clementine’s will serve treats at the neighborhood street festival, featuring local businesses and organizations. Macklind Days. Saturday, September 24. Noon CDT. Macklind Ave. near Murdoch Ave.
Tour ‘The Darkness’ before it opens this weekend
ST. LOUIS – Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? It’s FALL! So that means… haunted houses! And what is more fun than a trip into “The Darkness,” St. Louis’ own Haunted House?. The Darkness has been...
Amid scoring drought, Cardinals risk setting a record no team wants
ST. LOUIS – Runs have been hard to come by recently as the St. Louis Cardinals try to close in on a postseason spot. Wednesday marks the third straight game that ended with a shutout loss. The Cardinals have only scored once over their last four games, and that run came via a throwing error to secure an extra-innings win.
First day of fall
Thursday marks the first official day of fall, and with it comes pumpkin-flavored everything and eventually a landscape full of colorful leaves.
Solar panel construction begins in Maryland Heights today
Construction begins Thursday on solar panels at the Maryland Heights Community Center.
Founder thanks customers as Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust closes
A longtime popular restaurant in St. Louis is now closing, citing eminent domain—when a government has the right to take private property for public use.
Missouri Botanical Garden celebrates drop in temps with extended hours
Summer’s last blast made it tough to enjoy outside time the past few days, but a cold front Wednesday evening will bring a drop in temperatures. At the Missouri Botanical Garden, visitors celebrated the arrival of falling temperatures during the Fall Flower Hours event.
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
American Red Cross seeks volunteers amid local and national disasters
More than a million people in Puerto Rico still don't have power after being hit by Hurricane Fiona.
Get excited—Sky High Travel has the 411 on non-stop charter flights out of the STL
Great rates and a nicer way to travel, we are talking about non-stop charter flights out of St. Louis.
Stormy weather causes damage in Missouri/Illinois area
The stormy weather Wednesday night did a bit of damage across the area.
‘Paint Louis’ artists display their craft on the riverfront wall
Paint Louis held its annual spray-painting event on Labor Day weekend. Every year they hold a two-day weekend event for an artist to head over to the flood wall on the city's riverfront and showcase art.
House fire in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis family is safe Thursday morning after a fire left a lot of damage to a two-story house in the area.
