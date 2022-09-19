ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

chuh.org

Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame

Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Family of man killed on I-90 believes there’s more to the story

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are investigating the death of Kendric Shadwick, a 28-year-old man who was killed on I-90 Sept. 19 around 1 a.m. “I don’t have any emotions left,” said Shawnte Curry, Shadwick’s mother. Shadwick was her first born, and she said she would do...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3News' Austin Love's Kickin' Kielbasa Cleveland Chili recipe

CLEVELAND — It is officially fall! Also, it is also game day for the Cleveland Browns!. 3News' Austin Love showed us a great fall recipe that will feed the whole family during the fall football season. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Wife saves karate master husband with CPR during heart attack

CLEVELAND — Sensei James Stuber is a karate master. The 66-year-old teaches karate six days a week and weight lifts each morning. “My idea of relaxing is working," he said. The black belt has owned the Karate Institute of America in Chardon for 32 years. Despite his active and...
CHARDON, OH
beckersasc.com

The 15 most expensive medical schools in US News' top 100

Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is the most expensive medical school on U.S. News & World Report's list of the top 100 medical schools for primary care in 2023, costing students $68,788 per year. The 15 most expensive medical schools and their rankings:. Note: Six schools tied for 36th...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

B.A. Sweetie Candy Warehouse

B.A. Sweetie Candy Warehouse calls itself the largest candy company in North America, and if you visit you’ll have no reason to doubt this claim. It’s packed with sweets of all kinds, ranging from bulk candies to childhood favorites from every generation: Pez, Tootsie Rolls, salt water taffy, you name it! It’s even acquired the iconic Humphrey Popcorn Company which provided popcorn balls at Euclid Beach Amusement Park.
CLEVELAND, OH
