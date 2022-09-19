(Redfield, IA) — One person died and two people were injured in an accident Tuesday in Dallas County east of Redfield. The Iowa State Patrol accident report says 97-year-old Arnold Whitney of Redfield failed to yield as he turned onto Old Highway 6 and his van was struck by a car. The van was pushed into another car in the other lane. Whitney died at the scene. The report says an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman in the third car were injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition was not given.

REDFIELD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO