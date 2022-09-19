Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry School Board Moves Forward to Build Utility Storage Building Near Elementary School
The Perry School Board is pushing through another construction project, but on a smaller scale. The Board approved at their regular September meeting to build a new storage utility shed at the elementary school. Superintendent Clark Wicks says this building will be a needed facility for several items. “It’s critical...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ten Squared Women of Guthrie County Makes Third Quarter Donation
The Ten Squared Women of Guthrie County held their third quarter meeting and gave out a lump sum of money to a local organization. The non-profit, all women group recently heard three presentations, and announced the donation of $10,900 would be awarded to the Bayard Betterment Foundation. The Betterment Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that has accomplished many projects that includes park playground equipment, along with demolishing the old shelter house and built a new one in its place. Their next project will be making improvements to the Bayard Community Center starting with adding handicap accessible bathrooms.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board Approves Change to Graduation Requirement for Special Education
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the second reading of a new policy for employee use of cell phones as presented. The Board then approved six student school permits, 14 fundraising requests, an out of state travel request for FFA was approved, along with the first reading of two revised board policies, including the district not being required to provide a custodian for non-school related event that is held on school grounds, as well as changing graduation requirements for special education students that it be in accordance with their Individualized Education Plan.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 15-21, 2022
Mit Ochuwenis, age 28, 1333 College Ave, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Monica Lyon, age 45, 850 N. 22nd St, Fort Dodge, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Tonja Dille, age 58, 3217 61st St, Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tuesday Ribbon Cutting Shows-Off Newly Improved Perry Middle School
A long awaited renovation project is officially over as the Perry Middle School celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony and public tours Tuesday evening. Principal Ned Menke says everything is basically brand new, including the classrooms. “The rooms are bigger, they’re up-to-date, and they’re with the times, where prior to it...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Education Association to Host Tailgate Party Fundraiser Tomorrow
At tomorrow night’s football game for the Greene County Rams, a local organization is hosting a fundraiser. The Greene County Education Association is having a tailgate party at Linduska Field in Jefferson from 5-7pm. They will be serving hamburgers, chips, desserts and water for a free will donation. GCEA invites everyone to support the student athletes and their families about the positives they have on the communities. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the scholarships GCEA gives to graduating high school seniors.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Wants Fun And Safe Homecomings For Local Schools
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office wants homecoming events for Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High Schools to be safe. Sheriff Marty Arganbright encourages those partaking in any pranks like teepeeing to be respectful of any property owner in the county. “You need to be careful this week driving around at...
Man Dies In Dallas County Accident
(Redfield, IA) — One person died and two people were injured in an accident Tuesday in Dallas County east of Redfield. The Iowa State Patrol accident report says 97-year-old Arnold Whitney of Redfield failed to yield as he turned onto Old Highway 6 and his van was struck by a car. The van was pushed into another car in the other lane. Whitney died at the scene. The report says an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman in the third car were injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition was not given.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Betty Jean Slaybaugh, 96, of Guthrie Center
Funeral Services for Betty Jean Slaybaugh, 96, of Guthrie Center will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Moffitt Grove Cemetery in rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5-7:00 pm with family present during that time at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online Condolences may be left at.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center School Board Approved Auction Sale Of Old Bus
The Guthrie Center School Board met in their regular meeting Monday. The Board approved the senior trip to Washington DC in March and the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis . They approved an obsolete equipment auction sale of an old bus from 2007, head cook compensation for Kassandra Sheeder and Nicole Hansen, a special education request allowable growth negative balance as presented, a certified annual report and transportation report.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board to Revise Policy on Public Using Buildings, Sites and Equipment
The Greene County School Board will meet in regular session tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider the final reading of a new board policy about employee cell phone use. Then under new business, the Board will consider for approval more school permit requests, fundraising requests, the first reading of revised board policies on community use of school district buildings, sites, and equipment; along with graduation requirements.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Edward Otto Schrader, 86, of Greenfield
Celebration of Life Services for Edward Otto Schrader, 86, of Greenfield will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Bridgewater Community Center in Bridgewater, Iowa. Pastor Mary O’Riley will officiate the service. A simple luncheon will be held immediately following the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Extend Moratorium for Utility-Scale Solar Projects
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During reports, County Engineer Wade Weiss addressed the Board. He mentioned the retirement/resignation of Jay Tasler in the Secondary Roads Department and commended him on his 28 years of service. He also talked about purchasing an over $446,000 maintainer to replace an older model. The Board agreed to move forward with the purchasing process, due to the vehicles being over one year away from receiving them because of supply chain issues.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry’s Nehring Pacing Girls Cross Country Squad
Perry sophomore Taryn Nehring has clocked the fastest 5k time this season for the Perry Jayette cross country team. Nehring’s time of 23:18 leads a young group of Jayettes. Julie Maylum has a 23:49, Natalie Castillo 25:16, Amy Diaz 26:35 and Mercedes Ponce 27:19.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Height of Pandemic Might Be Gone, But Greene County Public Health Still Dealing with the Virus
Life for county public health departments were turned on their heads when the covid pandemic shifted how we look at our own lives. However, since 2020, Greene County Public Health has found themselves coming back into a more normal state of mind, but covid continues to be one of their priorities they get from the community.
KCCI.com
Uncommon September heat forces several Iowa schools to dismiss early
MURRAY, Iowa — Tuesday's scorching hot weather forced several Iowa school districts to make adjustments. A number of districts in rural Iowa had early dismissal. Murray school, like many rural schools across Iowa, doesn't have air conditioning. "Some of the classrooms on the upper floors get really hot throughout...
theperrynews.com
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry City Council Sets Yard Waste Open Burn Dates
The Perry City Council met Monday night in regular session. Under old business, the Council approved the site plan for Semper Fi Commercial Solutions to build a 14,000 square foot facility in the industrial park. They also approved a plat for survey for Kyle and Mindy Baxter to reconfigure lot lines as presented.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart Chamber Started Planning For CyHawk Tailgate Again Next Year
The city of Stuart had a big turnout for the RVTV Tailgate that celebrated the annual Iowa State versus Iowa football game. Chamber of Commerce Member Nate Westre says they had an estimated crowd of 3,000 people who showed up throughout the day to downtown Stuart. Westre explains that this event is something they want to do whether or not RVTV comes back to Stuart.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Three Vehicle Collision Tuesday in Dallas County Ends With A Fatality
A Redfield man died from a three vehicle collision Tuesday in Dallas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, the incident happened at 11:14am at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue. The crash report shows 97-year-old Arnold Whitney of Redfield was driving a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan and heading south on I Avenue when he failed to yield before turning east onto Old Highway 6. An eastbound 2018 Kia Sorento that was driven by 76-year-old Jeffrey Lyon of Adel rear-ended Whitney’s Caravan. The Caravan was pushed into the westbound lane where it struck a 2010 Honda Odyssey that was driven by 34-year-old Savannah Corbett of Adel.
Comments / 0