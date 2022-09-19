Read full article on original website
restonnow.com
Upcoming gastropub restaurant in Reston reignites family legacy, pays ode to Lake Anne
Reston planning committee approves Vantage Hill redevelopment. The proposed redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominium complex (via Craftmark Homes) The redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominiums (11619 Vantage Hill Road) is barreling towards approval. At a meeting…. Proposed ‘home share’ program could help house older county residents...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County to honor Black history with six new historical markers
Fairfax County will install six new historical markers over the next year honoring Black and African-American history. The markers will highlight local civil rights activists, enslaved peoples, educators, and a famed four-star general. At last week’s Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was revealed that a Board-appointed committee had...
restonnow.com
Rescue Reston marks 10 years with rally for open space
Rescue Reston, a volunteer organization that seeks to preserve Reston’s open space, is officially marking its 10-year anniversary. The grassroots organization plans to host a rally on Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to celebrate its efforts to protect Reston’s recreational open space. Rescue Reston formed in 2012 in...
restonnow.com
County police department selects first-ever Muslim community liaison
Against the backdrop of post-9/11 community policing, the Fairfax County Police Department has selected its first-ever liaison for the local Muslim community. Lt. Wahid Alam, who has served in the department for more than 18 years, hopes to build upon the relationship that already exists between the local Muslim community and the police department.
restonnow.com
FCPS ‘reviewing’ Virginia’s proposed policies on treatment of transgender students
New draft policies that would limit schools’ ability to support transgender students are currently under review by Fairfax County Public Schools. Unveiled Friday afternoon (Sept. 16), the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policies directs schools to defer to parents in determining accommodations for LGBTQ students, including the names and pronouns staff can use for them.
restonnow.com
Reston planning committee approves Vantage Hill redevelopment
The redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominiums (11619 Vantage Hill Road) is barreling towards approval. At a meeting on Monday (Sept. 19), the Reston Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved the project, which will include 28 townhouses on 2.5 acres of land currently taken up by an abandoned swimming pool.
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Assistant arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at Dogwood ES
An assistant at Dogwood Elementary School has been arrested in connection with assaulting a special needs student earlier this month, according to police. Fairfax County police charged Mark MacDicken, 60, of Centreville, with the assault of the juvenile student on Sept. 16. McDicken worked at the school for roughly 10 years police said.
restonnow.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery arrives in Herndon, will offer free ‘bundtlets’ at grand opening
Another dessert shop has officially opened at 332 Elden Street in Herndon. Nothing Bundt Cakes is slated for a grand opening on Oct. 7 and 8 following a soft opening that happened in early September. The first 75 guests on grand opening day will receive a free coupon for one...
