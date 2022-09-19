ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

restonnow.com

Reston planning committee approves Vantage Hill redevelopment

The redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominiums (11619 Vantage Hill Road) is barreling towards approval. At a meeting on Monday (Sept. 19), the Reston Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved the project, which will include 28 townhouses on 2.5 acres of land currently taken up by an abandoned swimming pool.
RESTON, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city

The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
WINCHESTER, VA
ffxnow.com

Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units

A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
TYSONS, VA
Herndon, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Herndon, VA
theburn.com

Foster’s Grille in South Riding officially opens today

The return of Foster’s Grille to Loudoun County will be complete today — Wednesday, September 21 — with the official 11 a.m. opening of a new location in the South Riding Market Square shopping center. That’s the Giant and Home Depot anchored center off Loudoun County Parkway...
SOUTH RIDING, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: An Extravagent, Move-in Ready Property in McLean

When you’re looking for a new home, something that is move-in ready is always ideal. And it’s definitely a bonus when you find a luxury custom-built property. From some lucky future homeowner, this house checks off both of those boxes. With a gourmet kitchen, larger-than-life recreation room, and plenty of luxe amenities throughout, this home will be off the market in no time.
MCLEAN, VA
restonnow.com

Upcoming gastropub restaurant in Reston reignites family legacy, pays ode to Lake Anne

Upcoming gastropub restaurant in Reston reignites family legacy, pays ode to Lake Anne
RESTON, VA
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

I-66 Lane Shift in Fairfax Area Starts Today — “The travel lanes on I-66 West and East between Route 50 and Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) will be shifted into a new configuration during the early morning hours Wednesday, September 21, and Thursday, September 22. These temporary lane configurations are part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.” [VDOT]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Old Town North affordable housing redevelopment moves forward

The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) has announced some next steps for plans to redevelop Ladrey High Rise, a public housing building in Old Town North. The current building is an 11-story, 170-unit high rise building housing seniors and residents with disabilities. The redevelopment plans will see that building and an adjoining property demolished for a new mid-rise construction. The new development is slated to be a one-to-one replacement of the units on the site.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Watchful Eye

New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this month

Courtesy of Jim Brickett (CC 2.0) A new subdivision is being developed in Colonial Beach off Monroe Bay. Named Sunset Cove, the new neighborhood will be positioned at the intersection of Livingstone St. and Lynnhaven Ave. with 18 buildable lots. Six of the lots are waterfront with riparian rights, and they have riparian surveys that will be conveyed with the lots. There are six other lots that have water views, according to the site manager Dan Armstong.
COLONIAL BEACH, VA
chainstoreage.com

Seven JCPenney stores sell for $65.2 million

An Illinois-based real estate disposition specialist has brought its total sale of JCPenney stores and distribution centers to a value of $868 million. Over the last three weeks, Hilco Real Estate collected $65.2 million on the sale of seven stores at East Coast malls, all of which are still in operation. They are:
SPRINGFIELD, VA
restonnow.com

Fairfax County to honor Black history with six new historical markers

Fairfax County will install six new historical markers over the next year honoring Black and African-American history. The markers will highlight local civil rights activists, enslaved peoples, educators, and a famed four-star general. At last week’s Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was revealed that a Board-appointed committee had...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria businesses to start paying rent for on-street dining and shopping

Without discussion, the Alexandria City Council on Saturday (September 17) unanimously approved a proposal to charge rent to local businesses that use their street parking spaces for dining and shopping. The new rule combines the city’s commercial parklet program with the outdoor dining program that was implemented during the pandemic....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: A Lavish Colonial-Style Mansion in McLean For $4.48M

White columns, marble flooring, and plenty of intricate details take this huge house to the next level of luxury design. Ever driven past a house so extravagant from the street you felt like you just had to know more? 1106 Mill Ridge Road in McLean is one of those houses. Its stately brick façade, decorated with white columns, brings the type of curb appeal that will turn heads and crane necks, and what waits behind the doors is just as impressive.
MCLEAN, VA
fox5dc.com

Cox technician dies after crashing into powerline in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating after a man died on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane Monday afternoon. Officials said the man, who is a Cox Communications technician, was operating a bucket truck and struck a powerline. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

