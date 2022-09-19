Read full article on original website
Related
restonnow.com
Reston planning committee approves Vantage Hill redevelopment
The redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominiums (11619 Vantage Hill Road) is barreling towards approval. At a meeting on Monday (Sept. 19), the Reston Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved the project, which will include 28 townhouses on 2.5 acres of land currently taken up by an abandoned swimming pool.
theriver953.com
Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city
The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
ffxnow.com
Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units
A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces artificial intelligence investment expansion in Fairfax
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Enabled intelligence, Inc., will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theburn.com
Foster’s Grille in South Riding officially opens today
The return of Foster’s Grille to Loudoun County will be complete today — Wednesday, September 21 — with the official 11 a.m. opening of a new location in the South Riding Market Square shopping center. That’s the Giant and Home Depot anchored center off Loudoun County Parkway...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Extravagent, Move-in Ready Property in McLean
When you’re looking for a new home, something that is move-in ready is always ideal. And it’s definitely a bonus when you find a luxury custom-built property. From some lucky future homeowner, this house checks off both of those boxes. With a gourmet kitchen, larger-than-life recreation room, and plenty of luxe amenities throughout, this home will be off the market in no time.
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
restonnow.com
Upcoming gastropub restaurant in Reston reignites family legacy, pays ode to Lake Anne
Reston planning committee approves Vantage Hill redevelopment. The proposed redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominium complex (via Craftmark Homes) The redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominiums (11619 Vantage Hill Road) is barreling towards approval. At a meeting…. Proposed ‘home share’ program could help house older county residents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
I-66 Lane Shift in Fairfax Area Starts Today — “The travel lanes on I-66 West and East between Route 50 and Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) will be shifted into a new configuration during the early morning hours Wednesday, September 21, and Thursday, September 22. These temporary lane configurations are part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.” [VDOT]
fox5dc.com
Residents voice concerns over trash collection issues in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Some residents in a northern Virginia neighborhood are accusing a private hauler of tossing recycling in with the trash, and they say it’s on tape. They are now turning to social media, hoping someone will address what they describe as a trash pick-up problem. The...
alxnow.com
Old Town North affordable housing redevelopment moves forward
The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) has announced some next steps for plans to redevelop Ladrey High Rise, a public housing building in Old Town North. The current building is an 11-story, 170-unit high rise building housing seniors and residents with disabilities. The redevelopment plans will see that building and an adjoining property demolished for a new mid-rise construction. The new development is slated to be a one-to-one replacement of the units on the site.
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this month
Courtesy of Jim Brickett (CC 2.0) A new subdivision is being developed in Colonial Beach off Monroe Bay. Named Sunset Cove, the new neighborhood will be positioned at the intersection of Livingstone St. and Lynnhaven Ave. with 18 buildable lots. Six of the lots are waterfront with riparian rights, and they have riparian surveys that will be conveyed with the lots. There are six other lots that have water views, according to the site manager Dan Armstong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
WSET
'Come on Virginia:' Driver caught going 80+ over the speed limit in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A driver in Virginia is being scolded by law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation after being caught going well over the speed limit over the weekend. The Department shared a post on Facebook of a ticket written by the Fairfax County Police Department.
chainstoreage.com
Seven JCPenney stores sell for $65.2 million
An Illinois-based real estate disposition specialist has brought its total sale of JCPenney stores and distribution centers to a value of $868 million. Over the last three weeks, Hilco Real Estate collected $65.2 million on the sale of seven stores at East Coast malls, all of which are still in operation. They are:
restonnow.com
Fairfax County to honor Black history with six new historical markers
Fairfax County will install six new historical markers over the next year honoring Black and African-American history. The markers will highlight local civil rights activists, enslaved peoples, educators, and a famed four-star general. At last week’s Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was revealed that a Board-appointed committee had...
alxnow.com
Alexandria businesses to start paying rent for on-street dining and shopping
Without discussion, the Alexandria City Council on Saturday (September 17) unanimously approved a proposal to charge rent to local businesses that use their street parking spaces for dining and shopping. The new rule combines the city’s commercial parklet program with the outdoor dining program that was implemented during the pandemic....
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Lavish Colonial-Style Mansion in McLean For $4.48M
White columns, marble flooring, and plenty of intricate details take this huge house to the next level of luxury design. Ever driven past a house so extravagant from the street you felt like you just had to know more? 1106 Mill Ridge Road in McLean is one of those houses. Its stately brick façade, decorated with white columns, brings the type of curb appeal that will turn heads and crane necks, and what waits behind the doors is just as impressive.
fox5dc.com
Cox technician dies after crashing into powerline in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating after a man died on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane Monday afternoon. Officials said the man, who is a Cox Communications technician, was operating a bucket truck and struck a powerline. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In a...
Inside Nova
Suspect in custody after bank robbery near Prince William government center
Police say they have a suspect in custody in a bank robbery Wednesday evening on Marblestone Drive outside Lake Ridge. The robber passed a threatening note to a teller at the Wells Fargo at 12711 Marblestone Drive near the Prince William County government center, police reported on Twitter at 6:20 p.m.
Comments / 0