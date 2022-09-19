ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Five injured in a car crash East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Five people are injured after a crash on Tuesday night involving at least four vehicles in East Austin. The Austin EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to a crash on the 6400 block of FM 969 around 8:10 p.m. ATCEMS reported a collision of four...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

5 people injured in 4-vehicle crash in East Austin: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - Five people were injured following a four-vehicle crash in East Austin Tuesday night. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Dr. One adult was declared a trauma alert, and three teenagers have serious...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Child injured in "shoot/stab incident" in East Austin

A child was injured in a “shoot/stab incident" in east Austin late Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of East Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. ALSO | Austin man run over by teen driver gifted new electric wheelchair by APD,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD donates wheelchair to victim of hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is donating a new electric wheelchair to the victim of a hit-and-run that happened in early September. On Sept. 3, Rogelio De Luna was struck by a truck that was driving recklessly after he attempted to signal to the driver to slow down. After De Luna was struck, the driver fled the scene but was arrested later.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after 11-year-old boy shot in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night. Police said it happened on the 1300 block of East 3rd Street. The call came in at 11:32 p.m. The child's sister, who didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, says...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Missing 1-month-old baby last seen with mother in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a missing baby last seen in east Austin. Jamire Hardin was last seen late Tuesday evening in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek Drive with his mother, 16-year-old Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet. According to APD, Hardin’s family was concerned...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man killed in North Austin stabbing; suspect on the run

Police have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing incident Saturday in North Austin. It happened at 8645 Research Blvd. near the Ohlen Rd. intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the area for a stabbing call at around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Victor Hernandez with an apparent knife wound.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Catalytic converter thefts continue to be an issue in Central Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - In Cedar Park on Monday, Nest video shared with FOX 7 by Donna Abitabilo Wallerstein captured the moment two people stole her catalytic converter from the Toyota Tacoma parked in the driveway. In total, it took about 30 seconds or less. Marcus Havins, who lives outside...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Male victim struck by bullets that hit his house, according to police

AUSTIN, Texas — Bullets struck a male victim following a shooting outside of a home late Tuesday night, according to the Austin Police Department. Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, APD received calls of shots fired in the 1400 block of East Third Street. Once on the scene, officers found multiple shell casings in the street.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Tractor-trailer fire on I-35 closes parts of roadway

AUSTIN, Texas - Parts of I-35 were closed as crews responded to a tractor-trailer that caught on fire in South Austin, north of Buda. The Austin Fire Department says the incident happened at 12600 south I-35 southbound. The area was closed and traffic was being diverted to the frontage road. Northbound lanes were also been reduced in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

One killed, one critical in McGregor crash

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
MCGREGOR, TX

