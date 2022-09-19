Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
Riot, Blockware Solutions Explain How Bitcoin Becomes Medium-of-Exchange: Report
Bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain Inc. and on-chain analytics firm Blockware Solutions have released a report detailing the future scalability of Bitcoin transaction fees, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The report notes that the average transaction size per individual currently represents 1-5 Bitcoin transactions per year and explains...
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
Jamie Dimon told Congress that crypto is nothing but a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’
In congressional testimony on Wednesday, Dimon referred to himself as “a major skeptic” on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has moved closer to developing an official cryptocurrency -- known presently as a digital dollar -- after extensive research and projections that say it could be in the national interest. The White House announced a recommendation from the Treasury to explore the...
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Gizmodo
23-Year-Old 'Crypto King' Has Luxury Cars Seized After $35 Million of Investor Money Vanishes
Five luxury cars, including two BMWs, two McLarens, and a Lamborghini, have been seized from 23-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-described “crypto king” of Canada, during bankruptcy proceedings according to a new report from the CBC. But those cars are only worth a fraction of the $35 million that Pleterski allegedly took from investors who thought he’d make them rich in the cryptocurrency market, and it’s not clear whether they’ll ever see their money again.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
CNBC
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions
Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
NEWSBTC
How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Warnings for Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and One Additional Altcoin
A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing fresh warnings for a trio of altcoins as the markets attempts to recover from a lengthy downtrend. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that layer-1 blockchain Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP) are primed to see downswings.
cryptopotato.com
Maple Finance and Icebreaker Launch Lending Pool for Bitcoin Miners
The two parties joined forces to roll out a lending pool for bitcoin miners. Major DeFi lender Maple Finance has launched a capacity pool worth $300 million for Bitcoin mining companies. The development comes despite the sharp decline in BTC’s price and the reduced injection of capital into the mining...
blockworks.co
Indonesia Wants Crypto Exchanges to Stop Reinvesting User Funds
Indonesia is mulling new rules on crypto exchanges to stamp out foreign ownership and stop reinvestment of user funds. Indonesia will seek to clamp down on foreign ownership of crypto exchanges by introducing a new rule which mandates 66% of company board members and directors be citizens living within the country.
bloomberglaw.com
Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta Woes
Mark Zuckerberg ’s pivot into the metaverse has cost him dearly in the real world. Even in a rough year for just about every US tech titan, the wealth erased from the chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc. stands out. His fortune has been cut in half and then some, dropping by $71 billion so far this year, the most among the ultra-rich tracked by the.
cryptopotato.com
Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services
Takis Georgakopoulos said the crypto winter has not changed JPMorgan’s approach to the industry. The leading financial services company – JPMorgan Chase & Co. – revealed that its clients have drastically dropped their interest in using cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the past few months. However,...
tokenist.com
Banks Unlikely to Finance Cryptos Which JP’s Dimon Likens to “Ponzi Schemes”
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. On Wednesday, September 21st, CEOs of major Wall Street banks came to Washington to testify before the House Financial Services Committee. Some of the big names present include Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase, Charlie Scharf of Wells Fargo, and Brian Moynihan of Bank of America.
cryptoslate.com
The Better Business Bureau warned about crypto investment scams on TikTok
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) published a blog post on Sept. 17 to warn people about cryptocurrency scams that promise near-instantaneous investment returns on Tiktok. The BBB explained that malicious TikTok scammers carry out crypto scams by luring unwitting users with a video depicting a pile of cash they earned through investing in the asset. They also claim to realize their investment within a few days in the video and promise viewers that they can triple their returns by investing a modest fee.
cryptoslate.com
Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021
South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
bitcoinist.com
Banking Insider To Governments: You Should Want Bitcoin To Be Way More Private
According to this banking insider, the governments have it all wrong. Bitcoin is one of the least private assets out there, and they should change policies for the pendulum to swing the other way. In the banking insider’s opinion, instead of protecting them, the governments have been harming their citizens with the current draconian measures. That sounds convenient for bitcoiners, sure, but this banking insider seems like the real deal.
