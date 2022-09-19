Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches
The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Emma the pony and other personal moments at funeral
With the military parade and venerable hymns, the Queen's state funeral service was steeped in tradition. But amongst the pageantry and ceremony were some deeply personal touches too. They were reminders that this was not only a nation's farewell to a monarch, but a heartfelt tribute to a mother, grandmother,...
BBC
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Bell mufflers worked for six solid days
The UK's largest supplier of church bell muffles worked for six days in a row fulfilling orders following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As part of the protocols that follow the death of a monarch, all church bells are rung half or fully muffled. Four staff at Avon Ropes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Man tried to check Queen was in coffin, court told
A man who tried to grab the flag draped over the Queen's coffin as she lay in state did not believe she was dead, a court has heard. The prosecution claims Muhammad Khan wanted to look in the coffin to "check for himself" the Queen was there. Mr Khan, 28,...
BBC
This was history - solemn, spectacular and intense
Even when you know something important has happened, it can still have the power to shock. Particularly when you see it with your own eyes. I had a close-up view inside Westminster Abbey, and that electric moment came when the Queen's coffin was brought up the aisle. This was history...
Comments / 0