Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says he has been assured that LGBTQ+ England fans will not face arrest for holding hands or kissing in public at the World Cup in Qatar.Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in the Gulf state, raising concerns within the LGBTQ+ community over how safe they will be at the finals this winter.Bullingham says he has been told some fans from the community will stay away because they have simply run out of time to receive adequate assurances around accommodation.But he said police in Qatar had been briefed to be tolerant during the tournament.Asked whether the...

FIFA ・ 23 HOURS AGO