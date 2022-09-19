ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Daily Mail

Louis van Gaal joins call for compensation fund for the families of victims of labour abuse in building World Cup stadiums in Qatar... as Holland boss insists FIFA must live with the consequences of holding tournament there

Holland boss Louis van Gaal has given his backing for a compensation fund being set up to support families of migrant workers who have died while working to set up the Qatar World Cup. The call for the fund has been led by Amnesty International, with many families having received...
UEFA
ESPN

Qatar World Cup: England's FA calls for migrant workers to be compensated

The English Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday families of migrant workers in Qatar who were injured or killed while constructing the infrastructure for this year's World Cup should be compensated. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other...
FIFA
Upworthy

'I love men. This is normal': Man tells Qatar ambassador as they prepare to host football world cup

Trigger Warning: The following story contains details of crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community which can be disturbing for readers. "I’m a man and I love men. I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal," Darion Minden, a representative of the German association of fan groups bravely announced to the Qatar Ambassador. He was criticizing the anti-LGBTQIA+ laws of Qatar at a human rights conference that the German Football Association organized on Monday in Frankfurt, Germany, per LGBTQ Nation.
FIFA
BBC

World Cup 2022: Football Association criticised over Qatar statement

Campaigners have criticised the Football Association for the "severe delay" in its statement on human rights in the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On Wednesday the FA launched an anti-discrimination campaign that will feature a OneLove armband. It also backed calls for compensation to be awarded for...
FIFA
Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Qatar are humbled after a 3-0 defeat by a makeshift Croatia Under-23s team in a friendly... just 60 days until they kick-off the 2022 World Cup in the opening match against Ecuador

Qatar were given a humbling two months ahead of hosting the World Cup as they were beaten 3-0 by Croatia's under-23s in a friendly on Tuesday. Early goals from Tonio Teklic and Josip Mitrovic put the young Croats in charge, and the win was sealed three minutes from time by Sandro Kulenovic.
FIFA
SFGate

Zelenskyy aide: Ukraine needs funds, expand Russia sanctions

BERLIN (AP) — In addition to the human cost of the war, Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from Russia are placing a severe financial burden on the country that it can only bear with the help of outside support, a top Ukrainian government economist said Thursday. The speed...
POLITICS
FOX Sports

UEFA lets Belarus enter Euro 2024 draw despite German plea

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA decided Tuesday to let Belarus go into the 2024 European Championship qualifying draw next month despite a government request from tournament host Germany to remove the team because Belarus is a military ally of Russia. UEFA confirmed Belarus will be in the 53-nation draw...
UEFA
The US Sun

When did Wales last qualify for the World Cup?

WALES secured their qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after navigating past Austria and Ukraine in the playoffs. A 34th-minute deflected free-kick from Gareth Bale was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the final playoff game. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports the Welsh captain...
SOCCER
The Independent

English FA given assurances over LGBTQ+ fans at Qatar World Cup

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says he has been assured that LGBTQ+ England fans will not face arrest for holding hands or kissing in public at the World Cup in Qatar.Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in the Gulf state, raising concerns within the LGBTQ+ community over how safe they will be at the finals this winter.Bullingham says he has been told some fans from the community will stay away because they have simply run out of time to receive adequate assurances around accommodation.But he said police in Qatar had been briefed to be tolerant during the tournament.Asked whether the...
FIFA
AFP

World Cup sponsors urged to back compensation for Qatar workers

Human rights groups urged more sponsors of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday to support calls for compensation for migrant workers and their families over alleged abuses. An Amnesty-commissioned YouGov poll released this month found 73 percent of the 17,000 respondents "strongly support" or "tend to support" FIFA compensating migrant workers for rights abuses. bur/th/kir
FIFA
The Associated Press

World Cup captains want to wear rainbow armbands in Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA came under pressure Wednesday from several European soccer federations who want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games in Qatar to campaign against discrimination. France and Germany, the last two World Cup champions, were among eight of...
UEFA
The Independent

Russia banned from Euro 2024 as international suspension continues

Russia will be banned from qualifying for Euro 2024, Uefa has confirmed, as the country remains suspended from international competition following their invasion of Ukraine.Uefa’s decision to ban all Russian teams from international competition was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July following an appeal from the Russian football federation.Russia were kicked out of March’s World Cup play-offs by Fifa and were also banned from competing at the women’s Euros in England this summer.Russian clubs have also been unable to compete in the Champions League this season.Russia have not played a senior men’s international game since 14...
UEFA
SFGate

Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly:. Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi says vaccine equity must remain a priority for developing countries since many have failed to meet World Health Organization targets for COVID-19 vaccinations. “This underscores the urgent need to continue promoting vaccine equity...
WORLD

