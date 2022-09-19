Read full article on original website
UPS driver identified in fatal Stutsman County crash
STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — Authorities identify the UPS driver killed after two trucks crash in Stutsman County. The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Ross Bergquist, of Jamestown, died in the Tuesday morning crash. Fifty-two-year-old Christopher Anderson, of Jamestown, was driving a fuel tanker truck on Highway 281 and...
Jamestown man dead after crash involving two trucks
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — One person is dead after two trucks crash in Stutsman County. Authorities says a 37-year-old Jamestown man died while driving a UPS truck shortly before 10 this morning. Fifty-two-year-old Christopher Anderson, of Jamestown, was driving a fuel tanker truck on Highway 281 and slowed down...
