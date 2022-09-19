Read full article on original website
3-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Announces Retirement
Longtime NFL cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career. Haden, 33, announced his retirement on Wednesday. He will sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to officially retire as a member of the organization that drafted him No. 7 overall in 2010. Haden's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the...
Damien Woody: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett 'doesn't know what the hell he's doing out there'
Perhaps no other first-year head coach has been criticized more through the first two weeks of the NFL season than Denver Broncos lead man Nathaniel Hackett. It started following their season-opening road loss on "Monday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks in which Hackett controversially elected to go for a 64-yard, go-ahead field goal attempt instead of letting star quarterback Russell Wilson try to convert on a 4th-and-5. The 42-year-old admitted the following day that "Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it."
Bucs’ Donovan Smith returns to practice; Julio Jones, Chris Godwin still out
TAMPA — Tom Brady may have a little more time to deliver the football Sunday against the Packers. Left tackle Donovan Smith, who suffered a hyperextended right elbow in the Bucs’ 19-3 win at Dallas in Week 1, returned to practice Thursday for the first time since he was injured.
Twinning is winning for UCLA thanks to arrival of Grayson and Gabriel Murphy
UCLA is unbeaten three games into the season thanks in part to edge rushers Grayson and Gabriel Murphy, identical twin transfers from North Texas.
