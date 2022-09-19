ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Announces Retirement

Longtime NFL cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career. Haden, 33, announced his retirement on Wednesday. He will sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to officially retire as a member of the organization that drafted him No. 7 overall in 2010. Haden's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the...
Damien Woody: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett 'doesn't know what the hell he's doing out there'

Perhaps no other first-year head coach has been criticized more through the first two weeks of the NFL season than Denver Broncos lead man Nathaniel Hackett. It started following their season-opening road loss on "Monday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks in which Hackett controversially elected to go for a 64-yard, go-ahead field goal attempt instead of letting star quarterback Russell Wilson try to convert on a 4th-and-5. The 42-year-old admitted the following day that "Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it."
