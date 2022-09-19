Read full article on original website
Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
actionnews5.com
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
Window-breaking spree in Defiance leaves residents angry, concerned
DEFIANCE, Ohio — A number of residents in Defiance woke up to broken windows and shattered glass Wednesday morning. The Defiance Police Department said at least eight different homes suffered window damage. "We were in bed sleeping, and all of a sudden it was this loud crash," resident Sheryl...
13abc.com
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Loved ones mourn the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey, who died in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon, Tuesday. Family friend Zac Schabel grew up down the street from the Morrissey’s said the brothers were extremely close-knit. “They were extremely...
13abc.com
Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video shows men dressed in all black wearing ski masks running up to a home and making their way inside. The men appear to be carrying guns, flashlights, and tools. Moments later, they aim at the couple asleep on the bed and demand money. “It was...
Ohio oil refinery fire kills 2 people; plant shut down
OREGON, Ohio (AP) — A fire at an oil refinery in Ohio injured two people and the facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. The fire started Tuesday night at BP’s Husky Toledo Refinery, BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement. There was no word on how it started or the extent of the injuries or damage. According to Baldino, two people were hurt, all other staff were accounted for and the plant was safely shut down. The refinery, located just east of Toledo, can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day and “has been an important part of the region’s economy for more than 100 years,” according to BP’s website.
West Toledo homicide raises questions from victim's family, neighborhood residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — There are now 45 victims of homicide in Toledo so far in 2022, with the latest victim found dead Tuesday under unusual circumstances. 18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue near Berdan Avenue in west Toledo Tuesday night. An autopsy report determined Coker died from being shot several times in the head.
18-year-old found dead Tuesday night killed by multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy says
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was found dead in a west Toledo home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue Tuesday night. According to an autopsy report, 18-year-old Pliasi Coker's death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Coker was pronounced dead Tuesday...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Michigan collection truck driver in critical condition after being struck by car
A collection truck driver for Stevens Disposal and Recycling, based in Petersburg, Michigan, is in critical condition after being struck by a car while on the job, reports WTVG. The victim, Donnie Cooper, is currently in an intensive care unit in a medically induced coma. According to a GoFundMe created...
wfft.com
Two drivers seriously injured in Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:02 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road K. Police say Kayla Perry, 18, of Archibold was driving east on County Road K and failed...
wtvbam.com
Five youngsters among those injured as vehicle rear ends stopped trash hauler
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Six persons including five juveniles were injured Tuesday morning in Hillsdale County when their vehicle crashed into a Republic Services trash hauler near the Camden-Frontier Schools. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on West Montgomery Road between...
13abc.com
Two people injured in BP refinery fire
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) -The BP refinery has been safely shut down after fire crews responded to reports of injuries following a fire on Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were injured, and all staff was accounted for hours following the fire. The extent of the confirmed injuries still remains unknown at this time.
WTOL-TV
TPD: Shots fired following confrontation over stolen phone
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a shooting incident that occurred in South Toledo on Monday, Sept. 19, around 11:20 a.m.. The shooting took place following an altercation involving a stolen phone. The phone, taken by a 17-year-old at a McDonald's restaurant, was located by its owners on Marion street.
2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio
Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe County garbage truck worker severely injured after being hit by car
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County garbage collector is fighting to recover after being hit by a car on the job. Donnie Cooper is in a medically induced coma after getting hit by a car while doing his job Thursday morning in Dundee. "He broke both legs,...
WTOL-TV
West Toledo homicide raises questions
18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home he doesn't own and his death ruled a homicide. Coker's cousin says he has no idea what he was doing there.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
13abc.com
Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break. According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.
Toledo police seek help to identify two suspects involved in felonious assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help in identifying two suspects who were involved in the felonious assault of a minor on Monday, Sept. 19. The incident, which occurred on the 1500 block of Broadway, involved two suspects, a man and woman, who dropped their phone in a McDonald's restaurant. A 17-year-old picked up the lost phone, but then discarded it.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were rushed to the hospital following a shooting that took place at the Bucks Rack City club on Telegraph Rd. near Alexis Rd. in west Toledo overnight. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. According to a police report, the victims are...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
