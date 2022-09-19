ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
TOLEDO, OH
actionnews5.com

Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Loved ones mourn the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey, who died in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon, Tuesday. Family friend Zac Schabel grew up down the street from the Morrissey’s said the brothers were extremely close-knit. “They were extremely...
OREGON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Toledo, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Ohio oil refinery fire kills 2 people; plant shut down

OREGON, Ohio (AP) — A fire at an oil refinery in Ohio injured two people and the facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. The fire started Tuesday night at BP’s Husky Toledo Refinery, BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement. There was no word on how it started or the extent of the injuries or damage. According to Baldino, two people were hurt, all other staff were accounted for and the plant was safely shut down. The refinery, located just east of Toledo, can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day and “has been an important part of the region’s economy for more than 100 years,” according to BP’s website.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Home Park#Total Loss#Hoarding#Accident#Toledo Fire Rescue
wfft.com

Two drivers seriously injured in Ohio crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:02 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road K. Police say Kayla Perry, 18, of Archibold was driving east on County Road K and failed...
PIONEER, OH
13abc.com

Two people injured in BP refinery fire

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) -The BP refinery has been safely shut down after fire crews responded to reports of injuries following a fire on Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were injured, and all staff was accounted for hours following the fire. The extent of the confirmed injuries still remains unknown at this time.
OREGON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL-TV

TPD: Shots fired following confrontation over stolen phone

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a shooting incident that occurred in South Toledo on Monday, Sept. 19, around 11:20 a.m.. The shooting took place following an altercation involving a stolen phone. The phone, taken by a 17-year-old at a McDonald's restaurant, was located by its owners on Marion street.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS News

2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio

Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

West Toledo homicide raises questions

18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home he doesn't own and his death ruled a homicide. Coker's cousin says he has no idea what he was doing there.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break. According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police seek help to identify two suspects involved in felonious assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help in identifying two suspects who were involved in the felonious assault of a minor on Monday, Sept. 19. The incident, which occurred on the 1500 block of Broadway, involved two suspects, a man and woman, who dropped their phone in a McDonald's restaurant. A 17-year-old picked up the lost phone, but then discarded it.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy