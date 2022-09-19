Read full article on original website
DarkHawke
3d ago
Y'all're just debating between two different forms of election fraud...as if the mail-in ballot system wasn't enough. If one-man-one-vote isn't good enough for ya, there are any number of Communist and otherwise dictatorial countries to choose from. Go there and enjoy the end result of the road you'd have us start upon.
9
KUOW
Carless in Seattle: Today So Far
Can you go carless in Seattle? Or can you go carless to commute into Seattle?. Adrian Diaz picked to be next Seattle police chief. City Council still needs to confirm. Washington has a lot more registered voters, but there is an age gap. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help
Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
Seattle mayor inks trio of bills to increase number of minority-owned pot shops
In an effort to address equity in the cannabis industry, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed three bills into law today to help foster a more diverse workforce while increasing support for cannabis store workers. The first bill lays the groundwork for future cannabis-related businesses, in collaboration with the Washington State Liquor...
KOMO News
COVID-19 pandemic over? Washington leaders weigh in on Biden's remarks
SEATTLE, Wash. — Is the pandemic over?. President Biden replied “yes” Sunday night on 60 Minutes on CBS. But, local health experts and the governor's office say not so fast. Go to Seattle's historic Pike Place Market and you'll see a mix of people taking covid precautions,...
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
KXL
4th Defendant Pleads Guilty In White Supremacist Attack In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – A fourth defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime for beating a Black DJ unconscious at a bar in Washington state in 2018. Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday. He is one...
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Biden nominates Seattle business leader Roger Nyhus as ambassador
President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Seattle business and civic leader Roger Nyhus to serve as a U.S. ambassador to several Caribbean nations. Nyhus, who hosted Biden for a presidential campaign fundraiser in 2019, was nominated for ambassador to Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Public Good by Washington Monthly
The Evergreen State College has earned the top spot ranking by Washington Monthly in their 2022 University Rankings. Since 2005 Washington Monthly has ranked four-year, liberal arts colleges based on their contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. “This first-place ranking...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is failing on transparency, says Jason Rantz
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is doing a superb job holding criminals accountable. But she’s falling woefully behind on office transparency. Unlike her predecessor Pete Holmes, Davison actually leads with compassion. She diverts the right kind of criminals to get the help they need while understanding her office must have compassion for victims, too. That means jail time for dangerous criminals.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Parents say school ‘totally duped’ son into radical CRT history class
One Bellevue High School student was ready for his U.S. history class, but he soon discovered the class wasn’t what he signed up for. Instead, it was a radical history course taught through critical race theory, identity, and socialist lenses. “Totally duped. And I worry about other parents who...
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
q13fox.com
L&I fines 2 roofing companies millions for 'egregious and willful' safety violations
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) fined two roofing companies for letting roofers work without fall protection, as well as other ‘egregious and willful’ safety violations. Snohomish-based Allways Roofing now has close to $2.5 million in penalties due to repeated offenses, L&I says. All...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
AOL Corp
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
Investigation uncovers truth behind voter fraud claims in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — In late 2021, a group of volunteers turned onto Coulter Creek Road on a mission to uncover fraud and incompetence in Mason County elections. They hit paydirt - literally an empty lot of dirt and trees with no house. Yet, four voters were registered at this Belfair property.
q13fox.com
Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters
There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
