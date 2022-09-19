Read full article on original website
Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.ALLEGHENY COUNTYSeptemberHeidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is...
beavercountyradio.com
Wednesday’s AMBC: Doctors & Actors & Tickets, Oh My!
On a packed hump-day edition of A.M. Beaver County, Matt Drzik will talk to Lincoln Park’s Producing Artistic Director–Justin Fortunato–as Lincoln Park opens its Highmark Subscription Series of Shows in just a couple of weeks as “Into The Woods” premieres on October 7. The preview comes at 8:10 tomorrow morning.
Grand opening of local Warner Bros. museum set
The grand opening of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum is set for early October.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News in brief from North Park, Zombies
The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
Tarentum's Pasta King gives takeout the royal treatment
Tarentum resident Dale Davis has earned his title as the pasta king. A longtime chef in restaurants across the Pittsburgh region, Davis made the leap to open the soul food takeout eatery Pasta King at 621 E. First Ave. in Tarentum just more than a year ago. “I started way...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Are The Secrets to Scoring a Reservation at Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants?
If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.
Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
beavercountyradio.com
PA Cyber Building in Midland Struck by a Pickup Truck
(Midland, Pa.) Midland Fire Chief Joe D’Itri, Jr. reported Thursday morning that a pickup truck driver struck the PA Cyber School building at 700 Midland Avenue Wednesday night. Police and firefighters were called out just after 10:3o PM. According to the report the driver came around the bend striking the corner of the building and it’s very badly damaged. Chief D’Itri reported that the school’s maintenance crew arrived and secured the building. The male driver dumped the truck on Penn Avenue. and he hasn’t been identified.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Places We Love: Hundred Acres Manor
Even before you approach, Hundred Acres Manor has the power to chill you. Spotlights search the air through an impressive amount of theatrical fog while pulsing, ominous music creeps through the trees. When you find the haunted attraction — tucked at the bottom of a winding road beneath the treetops of South Park — you’ll spy the uncannily lit facade, easily recognizable even from a mile away.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Ice Arena on Lockdown as Police Search for Unknown Subject
(Brighton Twp., Pa.) The Beaver County Ice Arena posted on their Facebook Page late Wednesday morning that they were requested by law enforcement officials to lock down the Brady’s Run Ice rink while police search the area for a fugitive. Beaver County 9-1-1 confirmed that Pa. State Troopers were...
Some neighbors upset by political Halloween set up in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A spooky display showing a skeleton using a bloody axe to chop the head off another skeleton wearing a Biden and Harris 2020 T-shirt is part of a Halloween set-up that had neighbors contacting Channel 11 News. “This year he came up with that. If...
beavercountyradio.com
Final Southbound I-79 Neville Island Bridge Closure This Weekend
(Pittsburgh, PA )PennDOT District 11 is announcing the final southbound weekend closure on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough and Robinson and Neville townships, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, September 23 through Monday morning, September 26 weather permitting. A full closure of the I-79 Neville Island Bridge...
beavercountyradio.com
11-Year-Old Takes Grandparents Car and Crashes it in Pittsburgh
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) An 11-year-old boy decided he wanted to go for a joy ride and took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood shortly before 3AM this morning. The juvenile crashed the car at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Tattianna
Tattianna is an energetic dog who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. She is learning leash manners and working on daily tasks to redirect her energy. She especially enjoys enrichment exercises involving scent work. Tattianna needs a patient, dog-savvy family who will devote a lot of time to her training.
TIMELINE: Heavy rain, damaging winds possible with storms Wednesday evening
PITTSBURGH — There will be a few rounds of showers and storms through Wednesday night. Some of the storms could be severe later in the day. >>> Few rounds of showers, storms through Wednesday night. >>>Track the rain and storms HERE with our LIVE interactive radar. Stay with our...
Butler, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
pittsburghmagazine.com
Household Items Gathering Dust? Here’s Your Chance to Donate Them at One Convenient Spot
If you have household items gathering dust in your garage, basement or closet, here’s your chance to easily donate them for a good cause. Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 11th annual “ReuseFest” — a unique event for gently used materials destined for a second life at numerous local nonprofit organizations — takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the North Park Swimming Pool area.
Greensburg state store temporarily closed
There is no timeline for the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Greensburg to reopen after its temporary closure in early August because of what state officials described as “potential safety concerns.”. The building’s co-owner John Rause said Wednesday that he has contractors lined up to assess moisture...
Flight 93 site, Laurel Hill park, Forbes State Forest seek volunteers to help with projects
Volunteers are needed to do projects, such as picking up trash on land and water, improving trails and making bird houses in state and federal parks in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties as part of a nationwide effort to improve public lands. During National Public Lands Day on Saturday ,...
