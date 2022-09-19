Driver with 2 kids in car shot before crashing SUV into DeKalb County home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County said a driver with two kids in his car was shot before crashing his SUV into a car and a home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene on Ashley Lane, where she saw a silver SUV with at least twelve bullet holes in the rear driver side door. The car was crashed into another car and a house.

Police said someone fired a gun at the SUV, hitting the driver, who then crashed with his two children in the back seat. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Neighbors told Fernandes that the shooting unfolded as families were getting their kids off to school on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.. They said they heard more than 20 gunshots and then saw cars speeding down the narrow street.

“I think it was targeted. This wasn’t no road rage. They were waiting on him,” Supreme Roberts said.

Neighbors said they recognized the victim, who ran from the car with two children after the shooting.

“They say he was hit four times,” Roberts said. “I’ve seen him in my house before. He’s a good guy. I don’t know what he was into, but obviously it was something bad if somebody wanted to kill you and shoot at you 30 times. I think he’s gonna survive it, but I just want to say to him, ‘Change your life.’”

Witnesses said the shooting started on Tradd Court and that the shooter chased the victim. They said that even after the victim crashed the car and ran with the two kids, the shooter kept firing.

Supreme said bullets hit multiple houses that weren’t involved.

“The sad part is there’s children walking these streets, because we live in the vicinity of three schools. And there are shortcuts in this neighborhood,” one woman said. “I’m grateful these children were not out when this occurred.”

Yvette T. said her daughter had just gotten home from work around 7:45 a.m. and walked inside when she heard the gunfire.

“As soon as she came down the steps we heard gunshots and a big boom,” she said. “And I looked out my bedroom window and literally saw people shooting guns, like a movie.”

Yvette said that when she went outside, she didn’t see her daughter’s car and at first thought it had been stolen.

“That’s when we noticed that the SUV had taken out two mailboxes and taken my daughter’s car up through our yard, to the left of our house into our neighbor’s house,” she said. “It was literally like being in an action-packed movie.”

Yvette said she and her family have some serious decisions to make after what she called the “worst thing she’d ever seen.”

“This has really shaken us up,” she said.

Police say it is early in their investigation and details on what happened are extremely limited.

