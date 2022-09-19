ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, CT

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

The Big E goes large for Connecticut Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — More crowds and more excitement have come to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, and that was apparent on Connecticut Day at the Big E. Every year, the Big E celebrates Connecticut Day, typically during the first Wednesday of the fair. The state plays prominently in...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Lights Celebration Slated for Sept. 30

You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?

Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
zip06.com

Something To Look Forward To

Thomas Breen in the New Haven Independent reports that three new restaurants are in the works in New Haven. Here’s what we have to look forward to: Gran Gusto, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is planning an Italian eatery if the former Tarry Lodge location at 278 Park Street; Food entrepreneur Hazel Lebron has her eye on 86 Spring Street for an Afro-Latin cuisine take-out and commercial kitchen; and restaurateur Avi Szapiro and his partner Tim Cabral are opening a new Italian place at the location of the former Tony & Lucille’s at 150 Wooster Street. Read all about it in the New Haven Independent, newhavenindependent.org.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westbrook, CT
Government
City
Westbrook, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
zip06.com

Real Estate Transactions for Sept. 22

186 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 186: Eva S. Sands and Dunnith Heenan of Branford to Kayla Thomson, $190,000 on 09/01/2022. 229 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 229: Louise D. Jones of Branford to Duncan E. Jones, $175,000 on 09/01/2022. 49 Brookwood Dr: Louis Maresca of Branford to Braydon R. Orndorff, $395,000...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Comfort, Space for Everyone

This property sits on 1.38 acres and includes a gorgeous federal Colonial, a two-car garage, a beautiful three-bay post-and-beam barn, and a large shed. With more than 2,600 square feet, the house itself has enough room for everyone. It features a new chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, two sinks, a...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Milford Officials Debate Vote to Opt Out of Statewide ADU Law

MILFORD – The Board of Aldermen last week voted to opt out of the state’s new accessory apartments law despite calls by a number of aldermen and Milford residents to first update the city’s existing regulations. The town had until Jan. 1, 2023 to opt out –...
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Connecticut's Durham Fair opens Sept. 22: Here's what to know

Farm animals and supersized plants will be on display this weekend when the Durham Fair kicks off its 102nd anniversary edition on Thursday. Scroll below to see what sort of entertainment and activities are available at this year's fair. What are this year's dates for the Durham Fair?. The Durham...
DURHAM, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Attorneys#Business Industry#Linus Business#The David Bushnell House#The Harbor News
WTNH

Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
HAMDEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middletown P&Z Approves Big Y Development on South Main

MIDDLETOWN – Despite concerns from several neighboring residents, the Planning and Zoning Commission overwhelmingly approved a proposal for a new Big Y on South Main Street near Randolph Road last week. The 6-1 decision made last Wednesday will allow Stone Point Properties to build a nearly 52,000 square foot...
Bristol Press

NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal

BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

33rd Annual North Branford ‘Community Round Up’ Oct. 22

NORTH BRANFORD - Each year, the North Branford community celebrates Make a Difference Day by holding a food drive. For the last 32 years, students and parents from North Branford Public Schools (NBPS) have traveled through the community collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations which were then gathered, sorted, and sent to our town’s food bank.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
zip06.com

Paul Winch: Keeping it All Balanced

Keeping a watch over finances is one of the most important jobs a person can have. Whether its in his role as the chairman of the Board of Finance (BOF) or chairman of the Westbrook Foundation, Paul Winch is someone intimately knowledgeable about Westbrook’s finances. As a board, the...
WESTBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford

At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

$500K State Grant to Support Branford Green Improvements

Sept. 19, 2022: State legislators and the first selectman of Branford today welcomed the release of $500,000 in state Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) funds for local infrastructure improvements. Governor Ned Lamont announced today that Branford will receive $500,000 in state funding for repairs and enhancements to the Branford...
BRANFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

CT board criticizes West Haven over missing ethics form report

WEST HAVEN — City employees are expected to fill out ethics forms to list their personal and familial relationships with other city employees and contractors. After city officials told the state's Municipal Accountability Review Board that not all employees had filled out those forms, members of the state oversight board requested a list.
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Man charged with stealing $152K from Meriden fishing business

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is facing a larceny charge after he reportedly stole over $150,000 from a Meriden business, police said. Officials said that in 2012, the owner of a fishing shop, Lunker City, entered into an agreement with Robert Lynch. The agreement allowed Lynch to create an outside package service that would then become a subcontractor for Lunker City.
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy