The Big E goes large for Connecticut Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — More crowds and more excitement have come to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, and that was apparent on Connecticut Day at the Big E. Every year, the Big E celebrates Connecticut Day, typically during the first Wednesday of the fair. The state plays prominently in...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Lights Celebration Slated for Sept. 30
You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.
zip06.com
What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?
Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
zip06.com
Something To Look Forward To
Thomas Breen in the New Haven Independent reports that three new restaurants are in the works in New Haven. Here’s what we have to look forward to: Gran Gusto, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is planning an Italian eatery if the former Tarry Lodge location at 278 Park Street; Food entrepreneur Hazel Lebron has her eye on 86 Spring Street for an Afro-Latin cuisine take-out and commercial kitchen; and restaurateur Avi Szapiro and his partner Tim Cabral are opening a new Italian place at the location of the former Tony & Lucille’s at 150 Wooster Street. Read all about it in the New Haven Independent, newhavenindependent.org.
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Sept. 22
186 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 186: Eva S. Sands and Dunnith Heenan of Branford to Kayla Thomson, $190,000 on 09/01/2022. 229 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 229: Louise D. Jones of Branford to Duncan E. Jones, $175,000 on 09/01/2022. 49 Brookwood Dr: Louis Maresca of Branford to Braydon R. Orndorff, $395,000...
zip06.com
Comfort, Space for Everyone
This property sits on 1.38 acres and includes a gorgeous federal Colonial, a two-car garage, a beautiful three-bay post-and-beam barn, and a large shed. With more than 2,600 square feet, the house itself has enough room for everyone. It features a new chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, two sinks, a...
ctexaminer.com
Milford Officials Debate Vote to Opt Out of Statewide ADU Law
MILFORD – The Board of Aldermen last week voted to opt out of the state’s new accessory apartments law despite calls by a number of aldermen and Milford residents to first update the city’s existing regulations. The town had until Jan. 1, 2023 to opt out –...
NewsTimes
Connecticut's Durham Fair opens Sept. 22: Here's what to know
Farm animals and supersized plants will be on display this weekend when the Durham Fair kicks off its 102nd anniversary edition on Thursday. Scroll below to see what sort of entertainment and activities are available at this year's fair. What are this year's dates for the Durham Fair?. The Durham...
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
ctexaminer.com
Middletown P&Z Approves Big Y Development on South Main
MIDDLETOWN – Despite concerns from several neighboring residents, the Planning and Zoning Commission overwhelmingly approved a proposal for a new Big Y on South Main Street near Randolph Road last week. The 6-1 decision made last Wednesday will allow Stone Point Properties to build a nearly 52,000 square foot...
Bristol Press
NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal
BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
zip06.com
33rd Annual North Branford ‘Community Round Up’ Oct. 22
NORTH BRANFORD - Each year, the North Branford community celebrates Make a Difference Day by holding a food drive. For the last 32 years, students and parents from North Branford Public Schools (NBPS) have traveled through the community collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations which were then gathered, sorted, and sent to our town’s food bank.
zip06.com
Paul Winch: Keeping it All Balanced
Keeping a watch over finances is one of the most important jobs a person can have. Whether its in his role as the chairman of the Board of Finance (BOF) or chairman of the Westbrook Foundation, Paul Winch is someone intimately knowledgeable about Westbrook’s finances. As a board, the...
Middletown Woman Wins $30K Lottery Prize After Buying Ticket At Gas Station
A woman won a $30,000 lottery prize after purchasing a ticket at a Connecticut gas station. Middlesex County resident Rose LaPadula, of Middletown, claimed the 30X Cash 9th Edition prize on Thursday, Sept. 15, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said LaPadula typically buys her tickets at the same Valero (Hnz...
New Haven Independent
Escalating Costs Impede Efforts To Rebuild Fire-Damaged Stores In Downtown Seymour
SEYMOUR –- Town officials are working to secure funding to help rebuild a downtown block of buildings that were destroyed by a fire in April. Economic Development Consultant Sheila O’Malley applied for a $900,000 grant earlier this month through the state Office of Policy and Management. O’Malley said...
NBC Connecticut
More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford
At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
zip06.com
$500K State Grant to Support Branford Green Improvements
Sept. 19, 2022: State legislators and the first selectman of Branford today welcomed the release of $500,000 in state Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) funds for local infrastructure improvements. Governor Ned Lamont announced today that Branford will receive $500,000 in state funding for repairs and enhancements to the Branford...
sheltonherald.com
CT board criticizes West Haven over missing ethics form report
WEST HAVEN — City employees are expected to fill out ethics forms to list their personal and familial relationships with other city employees and contractors. After city officials told the state's Municipal Accountability Review Board that not all employees had filled out those forms, members of the state oversight board requested a list.
NewsTimes
At $16M, Lost Acre Farm in Warren is Litchfield County’s most expensive listing
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Overlooking Lake Waramaug in the Litchfield County town of Warren is a nearly 232-acre property owned by the same family for the last 70 years. Now up for sale for $16 million, its listing makes it the highest-priced Litchfield County property currently on the market.
Man charged with stealing $152K from Meriden fishing business
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is facing a larceny charge after he reportedly stole over $150,000 from a Meriden business, police said. Officials said that in 2012, the owner of a fishing shop, Lunker City, entered into an agreement with Robert Lynch. The agreement allowed Lynch to create an outside package service that would then become a subcontractor for Lunker City.
