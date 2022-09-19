ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Comments / 0

Related
knuj.net

NEW ULM HOMECOMING ROYALTY CROWNED

Homecoming royalty was crowned Monday night as New Ulm Public kicked off homecoming week. Laura Bertrang was voted Queen and Carson Lewis King. The homecoming parade will be Friday starting at 5 on Highway 27. The football game will follow with kickoff at 7 and the dance to follow in the high school commons area.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Support staff is available for Mankato West students after an incident involving a student Tuesday. An emergency medical situation sparked a soft lockdown. Mankato Public Safety responded to the overflow parking lot after receiving reports of a juvenile male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The school...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Ulm, MN
Sports
City
New Ulm, MN
New Ulm, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
knuj.net

NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AT UNITED WAY

The United Way of the Brown County Area has announced they have a new Executive Director. Interim Executive Director Michelle Markgraf says that Sandra Juni is the new Executive Director. Her first day was Wednesday.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

Message From Mankato Schools About Recent Incidents

The following information is being provided to you as follow-up to two situations at West High School over the last two days. Over the last 24 hours, Mankato Area Public Schools officials and the Mankato Department of Public Safety have worked together closely, and it is important to reiterate that yesterday’s medical emergency in the parking lot off of Pleasant Street involved one individual and at no time was there a threat to any West student or staff member beyond the individual involved.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
knuj.net

Thomas Renner

61 year old, Thomas Renner of New Ulm, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the New Ulm Medical Center. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Courtland Evangelical Lutheran Church in Courtland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of service at church on Saturday.
NEW ULM, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Scholarships#Merit Scholarship#Highschoolsports#Mvl
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato West on soft lockdown for ‘medical emergency’

Mankato West High School has been placed on a soft lockdown, according to an email sent to parents from school administrators at around 12:30 p.m. The email says the lockdown is due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.” There were several police cruisers at the scene Monday afternoon.
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

David Swenson

83 year old, David Swenson of New Ulm, passed away on Tuesday, September 20th at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM on Monday, September 26th at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm with inurnment in the New Ulm City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 – 7 PM Sunday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home NORTH Chapel in New Ulm and will continue for one hour prior to the time of service at church on Monday.
NEW ULM, MN
knuj.net

JoAnn Opitz

78 year old, JoAnn Opitz of Winthrop, MN passed away at Golden Hearts in Arlington, MN on Monday, September 19, 2022. Visitation is on September 25th from 11am -1 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Winthrop. Funeral service will be on September 25th at 1pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Winthrop with internment after the service.
WINTHROP, MN
knuj.net

Selma Dose

Selma Dose, age 92 of Arlington passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Sibley Ridgeview. Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 23 rd at Zion Lutheran. Church in Arlington with Rev. Paul Kratzke officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September...
ARLINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Recycling Today

LJP Waste Solutions acquired by private equity firm Nonantum

Nonantum Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm based in Boston, has announced the acquisition of LJP Waste Solutions (LJP) from Aperion Management, Bend, Oregon. LJP, Mankato, Minnesota, is a leading regional provider of nonhazardous solid waste and recycling services specializing in zero landfill and waste-to-energy solutions. Founded in 1993,...
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

Thomas Postel

Thomas Postel, age 78, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery – Soldier’s Rest where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm.
NEW ULM, MN
knuj.net

Gary Syverson

Gary Syverson, age 79, of New Ulm passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye where the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.
NEW ULM, MN
knuj.net

Catherine “Cathy” Willegal

Catherine “Cathy” Willegal, age 80, of Gibbon, passed away on Tuesday, September 20th at her home the Southview Living Center in Gibbon. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 26th at St. Willibrord’s Catholic Church in Gibbon. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Sunday, September 25th and continue from 10-11 am on Monday at St. Willibrord’s Catholic Church in Gibbon.
GIBBON, MN
KEYC

Mankato shooting puts city, county alert systems to the test

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Homes, businesses and mobile phone users can receive customized emergency messages through Blue Earth County’s messaging system. That system was put to the test last Friday when a shooting incident at a Mankato apartment building prompted a shelter-in-place alert impacting a nearby hospital and college.
KEYC

Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety says an incident of swatting lead to a lockdown and search of Mankato West High School Wednesday morning. According to a release from the city, around 10:30 a.m., Public Safety responded to the report of an active shooter at West High School, 1351 South Riverfront Drive. Police searched the entire school and found there was no threat.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 injured in Highway 15 crash

A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
GREEN ISLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy