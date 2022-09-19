Read full article on original website
knuj.net
knuj.net
NEW ULM HOMECOMING ROYALTY CROWNED
Homecoming royalty was crowned Monday night as New Ulm Public kicked off homecoming week. Laura Bertrang was voted Queen and Carson Lewis King. The homecoming parade will be Friday starting at 5 on Highway 27. The football game will follow with kickoff at 7 and the dance to follow in the high school commons area.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
KEYC
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Support staff is available for Mankato West students after an incident involving a student Tuesday. An emergency medical situation sparked a soft lockdown. Mankato Public Safety responded to the overflow parking lot after receiving reports of a juvenile male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The school...
knuj.net
NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AT UNITED WAY
The United Way of the Brown County Area has announced they have a new Executive Director. Interim Executive Director Michelle Markgraf says that Sandra Juni is the new Executive Director. Her first day was Wednesday.
hot967.fm
Message From Mankato Schools About Recent Incidents
The following information is being provided to you as follow-up to two situations at West High School over the last two days. Over the last 24 hours, Mankato Area Public Schools officials and the Mankato Department of Public Safety have worked together closely, and it is important to reiterate that yesterday’s medical emergency in the parking lot off of Pleasant Street involved one individual and at no time was there a threat to any West student or staff member beyond the individual involved.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
knuj.net
Thomas Renner
61 year old, Thomas Renner of New Ulm, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the New Ulm Medical Center. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Courtland Evangelical Lutheran Church in Courtland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of service at church on Saturday.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato West on soft lockdown for ‘medical emergency’
Mankato West High School has been placed on a soft lockdown, according to an email sent to parents from school administrators at around 12:30 p.m. The email says the lockdown is due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.” There were several police cruisers at the scene Monday afternoon.
knuj.net
David Swenson
83 year old, David Swenson of New Ulm, passed away on Tuesday, September 20th at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM on Monday, September 26th at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm with inurnment in the New Ulm City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 – 7 PM Sunday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home NORTH Chapel in New Ulm and will continue for one hour prior to the time of service at church on Monday.
knuj.net
JoAnn Opitz
78 year old, JoAnn Opitz of Winthrop, MN passed away at Golden Hearts in Arlington, MN on Monday, September 19, 2022. Visitation is on September 25th from 11am -1 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Winthrop. Funeral service will be on September 25th at 1pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Winthrop with internment after the service.
knuj.net
Selma Dose
Selma Dose, age 92 of Arlington passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Sibley Ridgeview. Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 23 rd at Zion Lutheran. Church in Arlington with Rev. Paul Kratzke officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September...
Recycling Today
LJP Waste Solutions acquired by private equity firm Nonantum
Nonantum Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm based in Boston, has announced the acquisition of LJP Waste Solutions (LJP) from Aperion Management, Bend, Oregon. LJP, Mankato, Minnesota, is a leading regional provider of nonhazardous solid waste and recycling services specializing in zero landfill and waste-to-energy solutions. Founded in 1993,...
knuj.net
Thomas Postel
Thomas Postel, age 78, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery – Soldier’s Rest where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm.
knuj.net
Gary Syverson
Gary Syverson, age 79, of New Ulm passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye where the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.
knuj.net
Catherine “Cathy” Willegal
Catherine “Cathy” Willegal, age 80, of Gibbon, passed away on Tuesday, September 20th at her home the Southview Living Center in Gibbon. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 26th at St. Willibrord’s Catholic Church in Gibbon. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Sunday, September 25th and continue from 10-11 am on Monday at St. Willibrord’s Catholic Church in Gibbon.
KEYC
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
This is the largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation. The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for the public’s help in putting together a new exhibit celebrating the Lincoln Building’s 100th anniversary. Construction continues on Highway 14 as autumn begins. Updated: 3 hours ago. Highway 14...
KEYC
Mankato shooting puts city, county alert systems to the test
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Homes, businesses and mobile phone users can receive customized emergency messages through Blue Earth County’s messaging system. That system was put to the test last Friday when a shooting incident at a Mankato apartment building prompted a shelter-in-place alert impacting a nearby hospital and college.
KEYC
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety says an incident of swatting lead to a lockdown and search of Mankato West High School Wednesday morning. According to a release from the city, around 10:30 a.m., Public Safety responded to the report of an active shooter at West High School, 1351 South Riverfront Drive. Police searched the entire school and found there was no threat.
Southern Minnesota News
2 injured in Highway 15 crash
A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
