Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur News

Cheniere jumpstarts LSCPA process technology apprenticeship

Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with Cheniere recently presented a check for $70,000 to Lamar State College Port Arthur. The funds are designed to develop and support a new apprenticeship program for process technology and instrumentation at the college. The program is open to all process technology and instrumentation students...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

New gym B U Fitness on FM 365 offers private, 24-hour access

Through her work as an occupational therapist, Valorie Hare has a unique perspective when it comes to weight lifting. “I have a general interest in fitness — I guess more from the rehab aspect, making the body move how it is supposed to,” she said. “Aesthetics is a plus, but a lot of it is making sure nothing hurts when you move around.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

INDICTMENT LIST: Drug, alcohol crimes top list of indictments

Drug and alcohol offenses top this past week’s list of indictments, which were handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury. Alicia Ann Abshire, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2021. Daniel Alvarado, 18, of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Retired teachers group meeting for fall conference

Retired teachers in District 5 (Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Chambers and Jasper counties) have their fall conference Sept. 29 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, 630 Calder, second floor). Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m., call to order at 9:30 a.m. and speaker No. 1 is at 9:45 a.m. Tim...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?

Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
PORT NECHES, TX

