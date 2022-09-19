Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Businessman Juan Escoto talks success, perseverance ahead of Port Arthur’s inspirational Camino al Exito
Juan Escoto has some advice for people just starting their own business. Escoto, owner of Escoto Tile and Remodeling, knows it takes perseverance and the willingness to ask for help when needed. “Never give up,” Escoto said. “There will always be someone willing to provide answers you might need. It...
Port Arthur News
Local neighbors ready to launch weekly farmers market at Port Neches Riverfront Park
PORT NECHES — Two Port Neches women are working to bring the community together with a farmers market. Lori Carl and Christine Murphy are the organizers behind Riverfront Farmers Market, which recently got the green light from the city to use the park for the event. Carl said her...
Port Arthur News
Holiday Express 2022 making special stop in Port Arthur, bringing with it the history of the city
When the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express stops in Port Arthur Dec. 1, it’s bringing more than just colorful lights. With the train comes the story of the city. In 1887, Arthur Stillwell created what was then called the Kansas City Suburban Belt — a railroad that would stretch from Port Arthur to Kansas City.
Port Arthur News
Season of Giving awarding $40K in grants for Port Arthur, Sabine nonprofits; check out the details
The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG is back and better then ever for 2022. A total of 13 grants were awarded during last year’s inaugural effort following a detailed vetting process from dozens of organizations that applied for a pool of $25,000 eligible to non-profit organizations.
Port Arthur News
Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1
PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park. As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Port Arthur’s James Marshall Green Sr. remembered for service to city, school district
I don’t think I had a chance to meet James Marshall Green Sr. when I first hired on as a reporter at The Port Arthur News, but when I saw his recent obituary, my memory was jogged. And while I didn’t know him, I knew of him. I...
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
Port Arthur News
Cheniere jumpstarts LSCPA process technology apprenticeship
Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with Cheniere recently presented a check for $70,000 to Lamar State College Port Arthur. The funds are designed to develop and support a new apprenticeship program for process technology and instrumentation at the college. The program is open to all process technology and instrumentation students...
Port Arthur News
New gym B U Fitness on FM 365 offers private, 24-hour access
Through her work as an occupational therapist, Valorie Hare has a unique perspective when it comes to weight lifting. “I have a general interest in fitness — I guess more from the rehab aspect, making the body move how it is supposed to,” she said. “Aesthetics is a plus, but a lot of it is making sure nothing hurts when you move around.”
Port Arthur News
Medical Center of SETX invites community participation at this year’s Trunk-or-Treat
Officials with The Medical Center of Southeast Texas said last year Trunk-or-Treat event turnout was “amazing” with more than 1,000 people in attendance. “This year, we’d like to open it up to local businesses and organizations to see if anyone would be interested in participating,” the hospital said.
Port Arthur News
Miss Mexican Heritage pageant queen Cami Gonzales ready to represent culture, so much more
Cami Gonzales learned a lot about the Mexican state of Chiapas and of her culture on her journey as a contestant in the Miss Mexican Heritage pageant. And now Gonzales will spread that knowledge as Miss Mexican Heritage queen. Chiapas, she said, has important ties to the Mayans and is...
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
KFDM-TV
I-10 East at Smith Rd is currently closed due to commercial truck rollover
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Transportation released an alert saying that I10 eastbound at Smith Rd is currently closed due to a rollover incident involving a commercial motor vehicle. TxDot recommends using an alternate route.
'You have made all of us proud' : Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday at 91 years old. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless...
12newsnow.com
2 Beaumont men federally indicted after filming themselves torturing, killing a cat in 2021
Suspect Donaldvan Williams, 28, was arrested for his outstanding warrant on September 20, 2022. The other suspect, Decorius Mire, 23, has not yet been found.
Port Arthur News
INDICTMENT LIST: Drug, alcohol crimes top list of indictments
Drug and alcohol offenses top this past week’s list of indictments, which were handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury. Alicia Ann Abshire, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2021. Daniel Alvarado, 18, of...
Port Arthur News
Retired teachers group meeting for fall conference
Retired teachers in District 5 (Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Chambers and Jasper counties) have their fall conference Sept. 29 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, 630 Calder, second floor). Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m., call to order at 9:30 a.m. and speaker No. 1 is at 9:45 a.m. Tim...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?
Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
'Doing it out of love' : Port Arthur ISD unanimously votes to install vape detectors in bathrooms at all campuses
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — New devices that could soon be coming to all Port Arthur Independent School District campuses will make it harder for students to vape at school. District officials believe vaping can negatively affect students' health. Some vapes contain nicotine and a slew of other harmful chemicals.
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
