Andre Byrd (Dre)
2d ago

Golladay is a deep threat at 6' 4" he was one of the best but no one seems to have any faith in Daniel Jones to throw the ball past 10 yards which is why every offensive play is a running play to either Saquon or Daniel himself or a check down to a running back or slot receiver. The offensive line us still garbage and as long as those 2 things continue Golladay is a waisted talent on this team.

BB61
3d ago

Stafford made a whole bunch of mediocre WRs look fantastic while he was a Lion.

Caden Franco
2d ago

The guy signed a big contract and mailed it in. He was garbage last year before he got hurt…then missed all of last season. This season looked like he does not care and Daniel is a long ways off from being a top tier QB…so run your routes precisely…

