‘Jackpot’: DeSantis gets standing ovation after sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard



G ov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) received a standing ovation in Kansas Sunday after touting the sending of around 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida.

“The one place in the country where we see virtually no law and order is at the southern border,” DeSantis said, according to a report. “And this is a crisis.”

“It’s now getting a little more attention,” the Florida Republican added with a grin as the crowd rose to its feet. “This is a crisis. It is a crisis. And it’s a manufactured crisis because of Biden’s failed policies.”



The Republican governor spoke at a rally for Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt, who is Kansas's attorney general.

“You’re talking about 50 people. Did they get them employed? Did they get them set up? No,” DeSantis continued. “They called out the National Guard, and they deported those people off the island the very next day.”

DeSantis also spoke at the Unite and Win Rally for Republican candidates in Wisconsin Sunday, saying the illegal immigrants sent from Florida had "hit the jackpot to be in the wealthiest sanctuary jurisdiction in the world."

While campaigning for Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, DeSantis said the subject of immigration is “on the ballot” in November.

The migrants were transported away from Martha’s Vineyard and taken to the Joint Base Cape Cod military base Friday.

DeSantis has said he has no intention of stopping his sending of migrants to sanctuary cities and states, noting that the Florida Legislature voted in favor of transporting migrants out of the Sunshine State.

