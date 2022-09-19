ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Jackpot’: DeSantis gets standing ovation after sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjfMw_0i1Q90sK00


G ov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) received a standing ovation in Kansas Sunday after touting the sending of around 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida.

“The one place in the country where we see virtually no law and order is at the southern border,” DeSantis said, according to a report. “And this is a crisis.”

“It’s now getting a little more attention,” the Florida Republican added with a grin as the crowd rose to its feet. “This is a crisis. It is a crisis. And it’s a manufactured crisis because of Biden’s failed policies.”


WATCH: ‘MARTHA’S VINEYARD INVASION SONG’ GOES VIRAL AFTER ATTACKING LIBERALS

The Republican governor spoke at a rally for Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt, who is Kansas's attorney general.

“You’re talking about 50 people. Did they get them employed? Did they get them set up? No,” DeSantis continued. “They called out the National Guard, and they deported those people off the island the very next day.”

DeSantis also spoke at the Unite and Win Rally for Republican candidates in Wisconsin Sunday, saying the illegal immigrants sent from Florida had "hit the jackpot to be in the wealthiest sanctuary jurisdiction in the world."

While campaigning for Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, DeSantis said the subject of immigration is “on the ballot” in November.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The migrants were transported away from Martha’s Vineyard and taken to the Joint Base Cape Cod military base Friday.

DeSantis has said he has no intention of stopping his sending of migrants to sanctuary cities and states, noting that the Florida Legislature voted in favor of transporting migrants out of the Sunshine State.

Comments / 9

Mike Hainsworth
2d ago

Way to go Ron keep sending the illegals to all the northeast sanctuary states. Let them pay for schooling,food stamps and housing!

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Government
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Ron Desantis
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Vineyard#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Tpusa#The National Guard
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
236K+
Followers
70K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy