Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Mercer Intl: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mercer Intl MERC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share. On Tuesday, Mercer Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
Generac Hldgs Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Generac Hldgs GNRC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Starbucks Shares Are Falling
Starbucks Corporation SBUX shares are trading lower by 3.91% to $85.14 Thursday morning amid possible recession fears, which could cause consumers to cut back on non-essential spending. Worse-than-expected first-quarter results from Darden may also be weighing on the broader restaurant sector. Starbucks shares may also be trading lower in possible...
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
Why Uber And Lyft Shares Are Diving
Uber Technologies Inc UBER and LYFT Inc LYFT shares are trading lower by 4.59% to $29.07 and 6.18% to $14.96, respectively, Thursday morning amid possible recession fears, which could cause consumers to cut back on non-essential spending. Uber and Lyft shares may also be trading lower in possible reaction to...
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Procore Technologies
Within the last quarter, Procore Technologies PCOR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Procore Technologies. The company has an average price target of $69.67 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $57.00.
Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ServiceNow NOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 27 analysts have an average price target of $547.96 versus the current price of ServiceNow at $391.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 27 analysts rated...
5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Expert Ratings for iRhythm Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
How Is The Market Feeling About Marriott Intl?
Marriott Intl's MAR short percent of float has risen 5.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.56 million shares sold short, which is 1.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Manchester United Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q4
Manchester United PLC MANU reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26.1% year-on-year to £118.5 million. Broadcasting revenue declined 15.5%, Commercial revenue rose 22.4%, and Matchday revenue jumped 830.4%. The operating loss for the quarter expanded to £(60.7) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was £(8.4) million versus £(10.5) million last year....
Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
How Is The Market Feeling About Spero Therapeutics?
Spero Therapeutics's SPRO short percent of float has fallen 32.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 275 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Peering Into Party City Holdco's Recent Short Interest
Party City Holdco's PRTY short percent of float has risen 17.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.61 million shares sold short, which is 18.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why MediWound Is Trading Lower By Around 18%, Here Are 48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO rose 150% to $2.0508 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for Spero's late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Spero Therapeutics will receive $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties. HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares gained...
Analyst Ratings for MetLife
MetLife MET has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, MetLife has an average price target of $78.67 with a high of $83.00 and a low of $75.00.
