EXCLUSIVE: Film industry veteran Emily Wolfe has joined Plan B Entertainment’s film division as they continue to expand their prolific slate of films. “We are excited to have Emily join our team as we look towards the future of our company, and the continued building of our feature film slate. She will be a welcome addition to our growing company,” Said Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner Wolfe most recently served as co-producer on the Millie Bobby Brown fantasy film Damsel. A former Netflix executive, she worked for four years on over ten films including The King, Rebecca, Let It Snow,...

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO