Claremore, OK

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief, Deputy Chief Sign Amended ‘Career Readiness Act’ to build $10M Career Campus

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner signed the amended Career Readiness Act legislation Monday. It will infuse $10 million to start building a new Career Readiness Campus on Highway 62 in Tahlequah and help train thousands of Cherokees in career trade programs while expanding overall funding for the program.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bartlesville Community Meeting to be Held Sept 22

The next community meeting hosted by the Bartlesville Police Department will be Thursday, September 22 beginning at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held at City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. At the meeting, the police department will introduce new members of the department, present information about...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Cherokee Nation Passes $3.5B Budget, Largest in Tribe's History

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation on Monday passed a $3.5 billion budget, the largest operating budget in the tribe’s history. The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved the Fiscal Year 2023 General Operating Budget of more than $2.98 billion and a capital investment budget of more than $569 million during Monday night’s Council meeting.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Boeing chooses Spirit AeroSystems for tanker project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems, based in Wichita, announced some work for its Tulsa facility. Boeing has hired Spirit to provide new horizontal stabilizers for the KC-135R Stratotankers. The contract is for an initial 34 horizontal stabilizer kits. Spirit says it will support extending the life of the KC-135R through at least 2040. The […]
WICHITA, KS
RSU to Host Alumni Art Show

Over the years, Rogers State University has produced innumerable artists. During Alumni Weekend on the Hill, several of these artists – or at least, their art — will be returning to Claremore for the RSU Alumni Art Show. Hosted by the RSU Department of Fine Arts and the...
