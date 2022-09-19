Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief, Deputy Chief Sign Amended ‘Career Readiness Act’ to build $10M Career Campus
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner signed the amended Career Readiness Act legislation Monday. It will infuse $10 million to start building a new Career Readiness Campus on Highway 62 in Tahlequah and help train thousands of Cherokees in career trade programs while expanding overall funding for the program.
KTUL
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
Mixed reactions across Oklahoma over books removed from classrooms during Banned Book Week
TULSA, Okla. — It’s Banned Book Week, and a Tulsa literary expert said as a community, we seem to be challenging books more than ever. Every September, Banned Book Week highlights challenges to books in schools and libraries. This comes as the American Library Association said across the...
Veteran shares ongoing battle involving neighbors, city officials
TULSA, Okla. — A 20-year veteran said the City of Tulsa refuses to enforce codes against his neighbors, who allegedly do not keep up with their home. Jerry Dixon has been filing complaints with the City of Tulsa and writing to several mayors, City Council members and his neighbors, who are landlords, since September 11, 2000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neighbor helps man who says he is WWII veteran and could no longer care for himself
TULSA, Okla. — A man, who said he is a disabled World War II veteran, is getting some help, thanks to his neighbor. Gerald Thurman Smith is at St. John’s hospital after a fall at his apartment complex in midtown Tulsa. “We were inside at his front door...
TU bringing back some previously eliminated degree programs
The University of Tulsa is bringing back a handful of degree programs that were previously eliminated.
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through MCI training
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through mass casualty incident training with help of Tulsa Tech nursing students
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Community Meeting to be Held Sept 22
The next community meeting hosted by the Bartlesville Police Department will be Thursday, September 22 beginning at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held at City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. At the meeting, the police department will introduce new members of the department, present information about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Students say they tried to stop attack of transgender student on school bus
TULSA, Okla. — We’re learning about two more students who said they were hurt when they tried stopping eight students from beating up a transgender boy on a Tulsa School Bus. FOX23 first reported the incident last week. Jacob Ferguson said he was involved in a fight on...
pryorinfopub.com
Cherokee Nation Passes $3.5B Budget, Largest in Tribe's History
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation on Monday passed a $3.5 billion budget, the largest operating budget in the tribe’s history. The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved the Fiscal Year 2023 General Operating Budget of more than $2.98 billion and a capital investment budget of more than $569 million during Monday night’s Council meeting.
Madelyn Taylor in court today for the Protective Order against adopted dad Scott Taylor
TULSA, Okla. — On Sept. 19, 21-year-old Madelyn Taylor was in a Tulsa County courtroom where she requested a Protective Order [PO] against her adopted father. Madelyn Taylor told FOX23 that her adopted father, local artist Scott Taylor, sexually abused her between the ages of 7-14. Scott Taylor strongly denies the allegations.
Tulsa man in recovery shares hardship of opioid addiction on National Opioid Awareness Day
TULSA, Okla. — Wednesday marks National Opioid Awareness Day. Opioid addiction is a devastating problem in Oklahoma and across the country. The Tulsa Health Department says between 2019 and 2020, drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids jumped 90% in Oklahoma. Bryan Berry told FOX23 that he has struggled with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
News On 6
Tulsa City Leaders Approve Zoning Changes To Develop Evans-Fintube Site
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa is closer to seeing new development around the BMX Olympic training center. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at City Hall with the new developments.
News On 6
Tulsa Housing Authority Awarded $50M Grant For 36th St. North Corridor Redevelopment
The Tulsa Housing Authority is getting $50 million to build more housing along 36th Street North. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and will pay for more than 500 new apartments in Comanche Park. Tulsa is one of five cities selected to receive...
news9.com
Family Seeks Justice For Loved One Who Was Murdered Nearly 40 Years Ago
A Tulsa family said they are long overdue for justice and want answers for a murder that's been cold for nearly 40 years. Edna Higgs was murdered on Sept 24, 1985 at the liquor store where she worked. Her family needs answers and believes someone knows something. A book of...
Boeing chooses Spirit AeroSystems for tanker project
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems, based in Wichita, announced some work for its Tulsa facility. Boeing has hired Spirit to provide new horizontal stabilizers for the KC-135R Stratotankers. The contract is for an initial 34 horizontal stabilizer kits. Spirit says it will support extending the life of the KC-135R through at least 2040. The […]
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Glenpool woman who died in May says her newly-released autopsy report confirms she suffered multiple injuries believed to be consistent with domestic assault. Her death is classified as a homicide. Erica Evans was a mom of three children, who was deeply loved...
Mistrial in attempted murder case in Indian Country
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – An attempted murder trial ends Tuesday after the Federal Court grants a mistrial in Ottawa County. Prosecutors filed the following charges against Mark Daugherty in connection to an April shooting. Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country (2 counts) Possession of a Firearm...
rsu.edu
RSU to Host Alumni Art Show
Over the years, Rogers State University has produced innumerable artists. During Alumni Weekend on the Hill, several of these artists – or at least, their art — will be returning to Claremore for the RSU Alumni Art Show. Hosted by the RSU Department of Fine Arts and the...
Comments / 0