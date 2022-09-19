ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Generac Hldgs Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Generac Hldgs GNRC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Plug Power Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
Benzinga

Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Teleflex

Within the last quarter, Teleflex TFX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $283.83 versus the current price of Teleflex at $210.685, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Teleflex...
Benzinga

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hilton Worldwide Holdings. Looking at options history for Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Schmitt Industries?

Schmitt Industries's SMIT short percent of float has risen 65.91% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Marriott Intl?

Marriott Intl's MAR short percent of float has risen 5.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.56 million shares sold short, which is 1.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for iRhythm Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Looking Into Smith & Wesson Brands's Recent Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands's SWBI short percent of float has risen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.13 million shares sold short, which is 9.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Procore Technologies

Within the last quarter, Procore Technologies PCOR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Procore Technologies. The company has an average price target of $69.67 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $57.00.
Benzinga

Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?

With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
Benzinga

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Amphenol's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Amphenol APH. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for MetLife

MetLife MET has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, MetLife has an average price target of $78.67 with a high of $83.00 and a low of $75.00.
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average price target of $42.25 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $38.00.
Benzinga

