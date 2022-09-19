Read full article on original website
Generac Hldgs Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Generac Hldgs GNRC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Plug Power Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
Benzinga
Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
Expert Ratings for Teleflex
Within the last quarter, Teleflex TFX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $283.83 versus the current price of Teleflex at $210.685, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Teleflex...
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hilton Worldwide Holdings. Looking at options history for Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the...
How Is The Market Feeling About Schmitt Industries?
Schmitt Industries's SMIT short percent of float has risen 65.91% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Marriott Intl?
Marriott Intl's MAR short percent of float has risen 5.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.56 million shares sold short, which is 1.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for iRhythm Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Baird Maintains Outperform Rating for Cognizant Tech Solns: Here's What You Need To Know
Baird has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH and lower its price target from $78.00 to $76.00. Shares of Cognizant Tech Solns are trading down 0.42% over the last 24 hours, at $59.83 per share. A move to $76.00 would account for a 27.03% increase...
Looking Into Smith & Wesson Brands's Recent Short Interest
Smith & Wesson Brands's SWBI short percent of float has risen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.13 million shares sold short, which is 9.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Procore Technologies
Within the last quarter, Procore Technologies PCOR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Procore Technologies. The company has an average price target of $69.67 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $57.00.
Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?
With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
Invest Like A Hedge Funder: This Activist Sent Wix Soaring, Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks He Owns
In October 2014, Starboard Value CEO and co-founder Jeffrey Smith made headlines for taking over Darden Restaurants DRI by clearing the board and making himself the chairman with an 8.8% stake in the company. His goal was to make its subsidiaries, Long Horn Steakhouse and Olive Garden, more profitable. As...
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Amphenol's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Amphenol APH. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Why MediWound Is Trading Lower By Around 18%, Here Are 48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO rose 150% to $2.0508 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for Spero's late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Spero Therapeutics will receive $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties. HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares gained...
FREYR Battery Stock Continues To Surge: Here's Why Morgan Stanley Sees A $60 Bull Case
FREYR Battery SA FREY shares continued to move higher Thursday following strong gains on Wednesday, driven by positive analyst coverage from Morgan Stanley. What Happened: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained FREYR Battery with an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $26 from $18, citing a number of catalysts.
Analyst Ratings for MetLife
MetLife MET has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, MetLife has an average price target of $78.67 with a high of $83.00 and a low of $75.00.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
Expert Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average price target of $42.25 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $38.00.
