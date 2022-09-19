ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Larry Brown Sports

Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game

The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Randy Johnson
The Associated Press

Mets have top payroll, Dodgers drop with Bauer suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets are on track to have baseball’s highest payroll for the first time since 1989, among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty for spending. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the season as the top spender, fell into second due to Trevor Bauer’s suspension. New York entered the last full month of the season with a $273.9 million payroll, according to updated figures through Aug. 31 complied by Major League Baseball. The Dodgers are second at $267.2 million, followed by the New York Yankees at $254.4 million. The Mets hope to win their first World Series title since 1986.
