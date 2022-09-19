Read full article on original website
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Yankees Rumors: Free agency plan if Aaron Judge departs is depressing
After the New York Yankees tried their “best and final offer” on Aaron Judge last offseason, the slugger responded to Brian Cashman’s overtures with the Walk Year of All Walk Years, threatening MLB’s all-time home run marks while also chasing the Triple Crown. Needless to say,...
Police Launch Investigation After Fan Allegedly Smacks Kyler Murray In Face At Game
Police in Las Vegas have launched an investigation ... after a fan allegedly smacked Kyler Murray in the face following the Cardinals' win over the Raiders on Sunday. The incident happened just seconds after Arizona beat Vegas in an overtime thriller -- when Murray ran over to some fans to celebrate the victory.
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals His Pick for Position Player MVP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how special it is to have three players of the caliber of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman at the top of his lineup. Betts and Freeman are former MVPs, and all three have won the World Series before coming to the Dodgers. But...
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Mets have top payroll, Dodgers drop with Bauer suspension
NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets are on track to have baseball’s highest payroll for the first time since 1989, among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty for spending. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the season as the top spender, fell into second due to Trevor Bauer’s suspension. New York entered the last full month of the season with a $273.9 million payroll, according to updated figures through Aug. 31 complied by Major League Baseball. The Dodgers are second at $267.2 million, followed by the New York Yankees at $254.4 million. The Mets hope to win their first World Series title since 1986.
Atlanta Hawks sign guard Armoni Brooks
Guard Armoni Brooks signed a contract with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by
