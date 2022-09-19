Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/12/22 to 09/18/22

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 9/11/2022 -9/18/2022. There were a total of 244 answered calls for service. There were 45 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were four felony arrests made and 12 misdemeanor arrests. There were eight traffic accidents, 51 traffic stops, and 14 citations/written warnings issued. There were four warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

