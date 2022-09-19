BeReal invites users to post during Queen's funeral procession

The popular social media app BeReal appeared to invite people on the platform to post during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession - and people online can't contain themselves.

On Monday (19 September), during the late monarch's funeral procession in London, BeReal seemingly popped up with alerts for users to "capture" the moment and share it with their friends.

One screenshot shared by someone on Twitter showed an alert that flashed on their phone screen.

The alert read: "Time to BeReal. Two minutes left to capture a BeReal and see what your friends are up to!"

Another screenshot shared on the platform seemingly showed the late monarch being carried throughout the streets of London. But the onscreen text read: "We hope you're having a wonderful day!"

"BEREAL, not the 'we hope you're having a wonderful day' @BeReal_App," the post's caption read.

Others didn't hesitate to share their thoughts about the notifications with many passing jokes.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Not BeReal going off in the middle of the queen's funeral."

"Watching the livestream of people seeing the queen and BeReal went off, I know multiple people in that chapel felt their phones vibrate," another added.

"I just knew BeReal would go off during the queen's funeral," a third wrote, while a fourth quipped: "Imagine if the Queen pops out now for one last BeReal."

Someone else simply added: "BeReal srs going off while the queen is being paraded about London and being shown live on national television will be the funniest thing I hear about all week."

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral occurred today (19 September) at Westminster Abbey .

She passed away on Thursday, 8 September, in Balmoral, Scotland.

The late monarch lay in state at Westminster Hall for four days after her body was flown down from Scotland on 13 September.

After today's funeral, the Queen's remains will be taken to Windsor, where she will be placed next to her late husband, Prince Philip , the Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's chapel.

The Queen reigned for 70 years, making her the UK's longest-ruling monarch.

