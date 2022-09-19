One of the two permanent 'Jeopardy!' hosts, Ken Jennings, has been taking a LOT of heat on the internet over the last few weeks. Simply because 'Jeopardy!' has rules to follow. Think of it like rules for a board game you'd play at home. (Not Uno, because everyone I know around Flint makes up their own rules for that!) As the saying goes, "you win by the rules, you lose by the rules." I've read comments stating Alex Trebek would never have allowed that -- He would have allowed it because rules exist. (Many Michiganders have been contestants and based on the way they fondly remember Trebek, there's no way they wouldn't appreciate and respect the rules of play.)

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO