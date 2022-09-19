Read full article on original website
Flint Area People Choose Best Local Ice Cream Shops
Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Weird because it's also the first day of fall -- and feels like it! You might want a hoodie and space heater while you eat Ice Cream from your favorite shop!. Here are some Genesee County local favorites, for that homemade cone you...
Eight Awesome Costume Shops in Michigan to Visit Before Halloween
Now is the time to find a great costume for Halloween this year in Michigan. There is just something about having a great and high-quality Halloween costume that makes a person feel good. Walking into that Halloween party and turning heads with your costume is great. So that begs the question, how do you step up your costume game?
Michigan Woman Has Harsh Words for Brother Who Killed Their Mother
As Muhammad Altantawi was sentenced for killing his mother and staging her death in 2017, his sister shared harsh words in the Michigan courtroom where the sentencing took place. Nada Huranieh Found Dead Outside Her Home. The body of Nada Huranieh was found outside her Farmington Hills home in 2017....
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon
Monroe, Michigan is about to get its freak on 365 days a year with a new horror museum that is expected to open soon. Local filmmaker, Nate Thompson has been working really hard behind the scenes on what he calls a "truly terrifying museum" that is coming soon to downtown Monroe.
Did Blake Shelton Just Diss Michigan on “The Voice”?
Michigan native Sadie Bass has sailed through the Blind Auditions on the latest season of NBC's "The Voice", but not without a little drama surrounding something one of the coaches said about her home state. Sadie Bass' performance. Sadie performed her version of Keith Urban's 2006 hit "Stupid Boy" during...
5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall
We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
A Holiday Favorite: North Pole Express Ready to Depart Mid Michigan
The North Pole Express will be leaving the station again this year, taking passengers on a journey to 'Christmas of yesteryear.' Tickets for the North Pole Express go on Sale Thursday, September 22. Rides Throughout November and December. The North Pole Express is set to make its first run the...
This Michigan House Isn’t Haunted – But it Does Have Great Bones
This house has good bones. That's what they say about homes don't have a whole lot to brag about. This unique Michigan home certainly qualifies. Not only does this Muskegon home have good bones, but it also has good bones visible in every picture. Take a closer look - you'll spot a skeleton in every photo. And when it comes to good bones, there's no higher authority than a skeleton, am I right?
Four Kidnapped Siblings From Michigan Found in Cab of Semi in Florida
Four children from Michigan who had been kidnapped by their non-custodial father were discovered in the cab of his semi-truck in Riviera Beach, Florida. The children, ranging from three to 10 years old were allegedly abducted from Saginaw County by their father, Joses Braxton in April of this year. Braxton is a long-haul truck driver and was wanted for felony parental kidnapping.
Is It Legal To Smoke In A Car With A Child In Michigan?
Smoking cigarettes in vehicles with kids present, are you for it or against it?. My parents smoked cigarettes with me and my siblings in the car - maybe you did too, or still do. If you do smoke with your kids in the car, chances are you are getting the evil eye from fellow drivers.
Is Sleeping in Your Car Legal in Michigan?
What do you do if you're on a trip and really need a nap to continue driving?. Seems like an odd question, but is it illegal to sleep in your own car in Michigan? Well, the short answer is for the most part no. However, there are certain situations where sleeping in your car can get you into some trouble.
What Did Ken Jennings Do Wrong On ‘Jeopardy!’?
One of the two permanent 'Jeopardy!' hosts, Ken Jennings, has been taking a LOT of heat on the internet over the last few weeks. Simply because 'Jeopardy!' has rules to follow. Think of it like rules for a board game you'd play at home. (Not Uno, because everyone I know around Flint makes up their own rules for that!) As the saying goes, "you win by the rules, you lose by the rules." I've read comments stating Alex Trebek would never have allowed that -- He would have allowed it because rules exist. (Many Michiganders have been contestants and based on the way they fondly remember Trebek, there's no way they wouldn't appreciate and respect the rules of play.)
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
Love a Good Scare? Check Out These Top Haunted Places in Michigan
As we ease out of summer, we can all start setting our sites on everything fall and the Halloween season. Pumpkin patches, cider mills, and of course all the scares for the season and things that go bump in the night. Michigan of course filled with plenty of places to...
Live Your Best Life In This Unique Lake Fenton Home
The cedar and stone exterior make this Lake Fenton home truly one of a kind. If you have always dreamed of lake living but don't want a cookie-cutter house identical to your neighbor's home, this is it. This custom-built house is unique and timeless. This home features an open floor plan, beautiful cathedral ceilings, large exposed beams, and a complete stone-to-ceiling natural fireplace.
Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent
Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?
Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
